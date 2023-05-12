Cotard’s syndrome and its symptoms

What is Cotard Syndrome?

Cotard syndrome is a psychiatric syndrome characterized by the deluded belief that one is dead, that one has lost some or all of one’s vital organs or all of one’s blood (source: Wikipedia); to date it is NOT included neither in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), nor in the 10th edition of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-10) of the World Health Organization (and presumably will not be either in the forthcoming 11th revision), while it is considered substantially as part of an underlying disorder, either psychiatric or organic in origin.

Was described first mentioned in 1880 by French neurologist Jules Cotard (1840–1889):

Ms X claims to have no brain, no nerves, no chest, no stomach, no intestines; there are only the skin and bones of a decomposing body. … He has no soul, God does not exist and neither does the devil. She is nothing but a decomposing body and does not need to eat to live, she cannot die a natural death, she exists eternally, unless burned, fire will be the only solution.

In fact some authors prefer to refer to the syndrome as deliré des negations (nihilistic delusion), with the term delirium suggesting the possible presence of intellectual, emotional and volitional symptoms. It is worth noting that controversies also exist over the very definition of the syndrome, as the illusion of being dead is not considered by all to be essential for the purposes of diagnosis: one studio of 1995 conducted on 100 diagnosed cases identified the denial of self-existence (conviction of being dead) in about 7 cases out of 10, while paradoxically more than 5 out of 10 manifested delusions of immortality.

Cause

The exact causes remain to be elucidated, but many patients have a history of psychiatric illness with psychotic depression or other mental health disorders; cases have also been described of patients suffering from neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease e dementia, migraine, brain tumorsltraumatic brain injury, arteriovenous malformationssubstance abuse e multiple sclerosis.

More generally, it is therefore possible to make the distinction between patients

psychiatric,

neurological.

Symptoms

In terms of clinical picture, there are no substantial differences between men and women, while age increases the risk of developing nihilistic delusion, a symptom characterizing the syndrome which consists in the development of delusional ideas of negation which can refer, for example, to

existence (the patient is convinced that he is dead)

one or more organs of the body (the patient is convinced that he no longer has one)

personality (the patient believes, for example, that he no longer possesses any thoughts)

identity (the patient believes, for example, that he no longer has a name).

In addition to this the affected patients may manifest

Among the anecdotal cases, one emerges centered on a delusional denial of the ongoing pregnancy, despite the evidence.

Cases of varying severity have been described over the years:

A mild case is characterized by hopelessness and self-loathing,

while a severe case is characterized by the presence of a profound nihilistic delirium and chronic depression.

Since Cotard’s syndrome often occurs in association with others psychotic statesthe symptoms of these specific disorders are also observed, for example when present a depressive illness the patient can develop weight loss e difficulty sleeping.

The syndrome associated with organic disease (Parkinson’s disease, trauma, …) is instead often associated with other symptoms such as disorientation and neurological signs.

Course

Among the descriptions of the possible course of Cotard’s syndrome in psychiatric cases, the most shared is that formulated from Enoch and Trethowan which can be summarized as follows:

In the initial stages there is a vague feeling of anxiety, which lasts for a period of time ranging from weeks to years.

This anxious state gradually increases and can lead to the development of nihilistic delusions, including the most characteristic denial of the existence of body parts or of life itself.

The patient loses sense and contact with reality.

Despite the belief that they are dead, the patient exhibits a tendency towards self-mutilation or behavior suicidal. Other symptoms described include analgesia (insensitivity to pain) and mutism, as well as guilt and despair.

How long does it last?

The syndrome has an extremely variable duration, from weeks to years, depending on the underlying disease:

An acute psycho-organic syndrome has a good prognosis, but when associated with depressive illness it can persist even when the other symptoms have disappeared, becoming chronic and undergoing periodic fluctuations associated with the depression itself.

In patient cases schizophrenics generally a good response to the drugs is observed along with the other symptoms.

Prognosis and treatment

A full recovery from the syndrome can occur as spontaneously and as suddenly as it started, even in the most severe cases, but the consensus view is that this depends on the underlying cause.

However, the severe discomfort felt by the patient with the syndrome can lead to a high risk of suicide, particularly in hospitalized patients with major depressive disorder (paradoxically in contrast to the belief that they are already dead). During subsequent recovery this risk may also become more pronounced as the patient becomes more active.

Therapy is typically planned based on the underlying disorder (as appropriate, with antidepressantsantipsychotics, mood stabilizers, …), which has been shown to respond to both pharmacological approaches and electroconvulsive therapy.

