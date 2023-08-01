Cottage cheese diet: a miracle cure for losing weight or just nonsense?

What does a quark diet bring?

The “evergreen” quark diet is just as much a quark as all diets that focus on individual foods as “slimming superfood” in order to stand out from the other 500 diet providers on the market. There is no one diet that is better than everything else. All diets are always based on one and the same short-term active principle, whether with or without quark.

Can you lose weight with a quark diet?

The same applies as with all diets, because diets seem “generic”: As long as you’re on the diet, you lose weight – because all diets are based unanimously on the principle of negative energy balance, ergo: take in fewer calories than your body needs. Due to this lack of compulsion, he has to go to the reserves, you lose weight. But the metabolism also changes, it goes into hunger saving mode. Therefore, the yo-yo effect usually follows after the diet and you either become just as heavy or even heavier than before.

When and how often should quark be eaten and what can it be combined with so that the diet is really successful?

It doesn’t matter at all, you can also omit the quark completely – it has no “isolated effect” on health or weight. Only the negative energy balance is relevant – how you starve yourself into it is not of interest to your body.

Are there any risks to consider with the quark diet?

Definitive. All diets, including the quark diet, are considered gateway drugs in eating disorders and obesity. Therefore, it is best not to start your “diet career” in the first place.

Further reading tip: When losing weight and especially when staying slim permanently, many other essential factors are important. In particular, the holistic, individual path is the focus here.

What is the mechanism of action of Semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic)?

Why is Semaglutide suddenly being hailed as a weight loss shot pill?

Similar to Viagra, which was originally developed as a heart drug, semaglutide’s “weight loss” side effect is more appealing than its main effect, which is glycemic control. In studies, obese people lost about 15% of their body weight in one year, and a third lost more than 20%.

What are the side effects of Semaglutide?

The most common side effects are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating and loss of appetite. Higher doses of Wegovy could lead to more severe side effects. Another side effect is the “Ozempic face”, a sagging, sagging facial structure due to rapid breakdown of fatty tissue in the face.

What are the advantages of semaglutide in the treatment of type 2 diabetes?

Semaglutide enables better, more appropriate insulin release, making it an important tool in diabetes management, particularly for patients in whom metformin is ineffective or intolerable.

