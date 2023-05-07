Cottarelli: ‘Uncomfortable in Schlein’s Democratic Party’

Carlo Cottarelli will resign as senator. This was announced by the economist himself, elected with the Democratic Party, on Che tempo che fa on Rai3, explaining that the Catholic University had “asked him to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students “. “This thing – he added – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week”. “I would go and do it for free, it’s done out of a spirit of service. It consists of having 15-20 senior people who have had a brilliant career, I call them senators of culture, who would go to visit schools all over Italy, to talk about economics, law , constitution, and how these things are communicated,” Cottarelli explained.

“I think it’s important that everyone does what they can do as best they can, I think I can be more useful to the country in my role as a talking cricket, as a popularizer”. This is how Carlo Cottarelli explained his choice to resign as senator, to direct a project of the Catholic University in high schools. “Perhaps it was not like this in the past, but in this historical moment there is an extreme conflict between minority and opposition – explained the economist, interviewed on Che tempo che fa, speaking of what disappointed him in his brief experience in Parliament -: I will give some examples, it is the practice for minorities to present amendments, I have seen that they are systematically rejected. In addition, minorities often propose amendments almost only to obstructionism. I expected a less conflictual attitude”. Furthermore, Cottarelli said that “being a man of one side gives less credibility to the things one says”.

“It doesn’t seem right to me to change party, I was elected in the proportional system, the people did not vote for my name but for the party”. Carlo Cottarelli explained it, telling Che tempo che fa about the decision to resign as senator. Elected in September with the Democratic Party, the economist revealed that “offers have been made to move me to other groups, I won’t say which ones but it is quite intuitive: I am not in the majority nor is the 5 Star Movement”. Cottarelli smiled when Fabio Fazio said he could only be the Third pole of Action and Italia viva

“It is right that that seat returns to the Democratic Party. Among other things, the first not elected is a very good person, Cristina Tajani, who teaches at the Milan Polytechnic, and is also quite close to Elly Schlien’s area. Then she is a woman , gender equality is also improved”. Thus Carlo Cottarelli, guest of Che tempo che fa, on Rai 3, explained who is destined to succeed him in the Senate, after he has resigned.

Cottarelli: ‘Uncomfortable in Schlein’s Democratic Party’

“It is undeniable (just look at the composition of the new Secretariat) that the election of Elly Schlein has moved the Democratic Party further away from the liberal democratic ideas I believe in. I have great respect for Elly Schlein and I don’t think you are wrong in moving the Democratic Party to the left” , “That said, I am now uneasy about several issues.” The economist Carlo Cottarelli – who announced his resignation from the Senate and from the Democratic Party – writes this in a letter to Repubblica, where he lists all the issues in which he feels he has “different positions from Elly Schlein”, from the Jobs Act to the brake on Superbonus, from waste-to-energy plants, to the womb for rent to nuclear power. The key passage of the letter is the one where the economist elected to the Senate with the Democratic Party explains: -“it is undeniable (just look at the composition of the new Secretariat) that the election of Elly Schlein has moved the Democratic Party further away from the liberal-democratic ideas in which I believe. I have great respect for Elly Schlein and I don’t think you’re wrong in moving the Democratic Party to the left. The choice in the primaries was clear-cut and the polls reward it. A Democratic Party further to the left can send a clearer message to voters, which is essential for a party politician. Having said that, I am now uncomfortable on several issues. A key issue is the role that “merit” should have in society. The principle of merit was very present in the 2008 Pd document of values, the latest available when I decided to run. It is missing from the one approved in January 2023 and from the Schlein motion for the primaries”. “At a more specific level – adds Cottarelli in the letter to Repubblica – recently there have been several cases in which I have not shared the positions taken by the Democratic Party, for example on aspects of the Jobs Act, on the increase in excise taxes on fuel, on the brake to the Superbonus and on the additional compensation for teachers who live in areas where the cost of living is high, as suggested by Valditara. I have different positions from Elly Schlein also on waste-to-energy plants, on rented wombs and partly on nuclear power. Someone says that , given these differences, I would have to change parliamentary group. It would not be fair, also because I was elected with the proportional representation and therefore without a direct choice on my name by the voters. The first of the non-elected will replace me without losing seats for the Democratic Party. It seems to me the most correct choice”. Then to the Director of the Republic Maurizio Molinari Cottarelli anticipates: “in the next few days I will present my resignation from the Senate which will then have to be approved by the House. It was not an easy choice and I thank you for the opportunity to explain the reasons. I am leaving the Senate to go and direct, free of charge, a new Program for Education in Economics and Social Sciences aimed at high school students offered by the Catholic University of Milan.The idea is to set up a group of high-level senior experts who will pro bono visit schools to share their accumulated working life experiences with students. The aim is to carry out around 150 visits per year, possibly more. Topics covered will include short-term and long-term trends of the Italian economy, monetary and budgetary policies, structural issues especially with respect to entering the world of work, economic and environmental sustainability, finance, the interaction between economics and law, the Italian constitution and the importance of communication for economic and social policies. The presentations would not involve costs for the schools involved. There would then be evening presentations for cultural centres, clubs for the elderly and so on”.. “I believe a lot in this project – it continues – also because I think it is important that those who have had so much in life and have accumulated experiences are willing to share them with young people and others. Compared to my current position in the Senate, two things made it easier to accept the proposal made to me by the Catholic University. First, in this historical moment it seems to me that there is much, too much animosity in parliamentary life. Often the positions are expressed “by bias” and the debates are just an opportunity to attack the opponent. I do not intend to criticize my colleagues. A strong contrast between the majority and the opposition is probably inevitable in this historical moment, but extremist debates are not my thing. Perhaps then, in my small way, I can be more useful to the country by returning to commenting on economic policies from outside, saying what I think without the risk of self-censorship”. As a second point, Cottarelli therefore lists all the differences he feels with respect to the line of the new secretariat.

