Medicines for coughs and phlegm have now been in short supply for weeks. Don’t worry, here’s a first remedy that you can prepare yourself.

The side effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have started to be felt not only for the countries involved, but all over the world. The medicines are now in short supply for some time and therefore in the flu season is not good news. In case of cough and phlegmnature comes to our rescue, with this very effective syrup you will have solved your problem. The nice thing is that you can prepare it yourself.

What helps you in case of cough and phlegm

The natural remedy that we are going to offer you shortly, is only recommended for those he has no other pathologies obviously. First of all, it is always advisable to contact your doctor first, who will prescribe all the special exams to monitor the situation. Also because if neglected, coughing could lead to serious consequences such as bronchitis and bronchopneumonia.

Also you’ll have to be sure of don’t be allergic to the ingredients of the natural medicine, if you are not sure, it would be better to make the first allergy tests. This is advice that you should apply not only for the remedy in this article, but in general in order to be sure of what you can and cannot ingest. The anaphylactic shock it is such a serious situation that you will necessarily have to prevent it.

The Miraculous DIY Syrup

In this period of shortage of medicines, in case of cough and phlegm, if normal mucolytic and sedative syrups, were still unobtainable, here is a natural remedy which you can prepare yourself. You just need to buy some fresh sage And that’s it.

This particular “plant”, as well as being perfect with gnocchi and butter, has some anti-inflammatory, balsamic and expectorant properties remarkable. Depending on your state of health, you can choose whether to prepare sage syrup or a sage infusion.

Let’s start with the latter, to prepare thesage infusion, you will have to get 2 grams of fresh leaves and leave them to infuse for at least 5 minutes in a cup full of boiling water. then you will have to go and filter the mixture “et voilà”, your natural remedy it’s ready. You can consume your herbal tea up to 3 times maximum per day.

As for it sage syrup instead, you will have to boil half a liter of water and add (while boiling) 100 grams of fresh sage leaves. Everything will be left to rest for a whole day. Then you will have to filter the mixture, add 500 grams of honey and bring to a boil again. Cook it for another 15 minutes and as soon as your syrup is cold, you can consume it here too until 3 times a day.