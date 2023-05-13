Taking medicines doesn’t always prove to be the wisest choice: a simple decoction is enough to fight coughs and ailments.

I seasonal changes they can put a strain on our health, thus causing the first manifestations of cough, cold, sometimes associated with the onset of some fever to appear. If on the one hand there are many people who, in such cases, resort to the use of drugs, on the other hand, there are just as many people who do not like to abuse chemical elements and decide to rely on the tools made available by nature. On the other hand, it is nothing new to know that, in ancient times, man could only exploit the raw material to alleviate the discomfort of illnesses and possible pathologies.

When it comes to light and minor ailments, it is therefore possible to resort to a series of useful tricks to solve the problem naturally. For example, for headaches we can inhale the essence of lavender, whose relaxing properties allow us to fight the pain in the temples. For stomach pain, nothing is as effective as a healthy camomile tea with lemon, useful for relaxing the muscles of the stomach and intestines, as well as promoting digestion. And what about cough and cold? In this case, we recommend a tasty apple decoction.

Cough and seasonal ailments? Prepare a natural decoction – pass everything!

The apple decoction was born from the intention of exploiting the properties of the fruit, then combined with honey and bay leaf. Thus we assume a series of nutrients, aimed at counteracting cough and seasonal viruses: the vitamin C stimulates the immune system in response to illness. Football, as well as i magnesium and the iron contained in honey help us regain strength. Finally the laurel actually serves as natural antibacterial. Now, let’s see how to prepare our anti cough decoction.

Then cut them into cubes and immerse them in a saucepan containing 500ml of water;

We begin to cook the fruit, adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of honey (based on your tastes) and a bay leaf – eliminating in advance the central filament, which could be bitter on the palate. The cooking will be finished when the mixture starts to melt, until it becomes a puree. To facilitate cooking, cover the mixture with a lid once the water has started to boil;

At this point, having completed this first phase, you can consume the decoction with a pinch of cinnamon to further maximize its effect.

Being a natural remedy, you can consume it whenever you want. For further clarifications in this regard: we invite you to consult your general practitioner.