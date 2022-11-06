Cough, fever and tracheitis, boom of flu-like syndromes in Trentino among children. The pediatrician: “ Vaccination from 6 months to 6 years is important ”

TRENTO. Cough, tracheitis up to bronchitis and tonsillitis. The most affected are children and they are numerous the cases registered in Trentino by pediatricians operating in the area. Alarm bells referable to flu-like syndromes that anticipate the imminent arrival of the flu.

“We had a sharp increase in cases especially in the children of kindergartens and kindergartens“Explains a the Dolomitesthe pediatrician Lorena Filippi. “In recent weeks, many children have arrived con high fever, forms of rhinitis, tracheitis, persistent cough and bronchitis. A considerable increase for which you must always be very careful”.

If on the one hand the infections of Covid seem to decrease, the forms of flu are taking hold a little at a time as demonstrated also by the data that in the past few hours have been released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. In fact, it is enough to look at the last report InfluNet ISS which shows a clear and “abrupt increase in the number of cases referable to flu-like syndromes”, especially in children under 5.

In the bulletin, drawn up with the collaboration of the sentinel doctors, “the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold and higher than those recorded in the last two seasons“An increase that according to the ISS is favored” not only influenza viruses, but also various respiratory viruses including rhinoviruses, Sars-CoV-2 and, in part, respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses “.

Also according to the data collected by sentinel doctors in Italy, of which the Trentino pediatrician Lorena Filippi is part together with 10 other doctors of our territory, in the 43rd week of 2022, the incidence is equal to 4.8 cases per thousand assisted. It is also confirmed that at this moment children under the age of five are most affected, with an incidence of 19.6 cases per thousand assisted.

Specifically, in the 0-4 age group the incidence is equal to 19.61 cases per thousand assisted, in the 5-14 age group at 5.89 in the 15-64 age group at 3.94 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 2.87 cases per thousand assisted. At the moment, the incidence in the province of Trento, according to data processed by Influnet, is 3.16.

THE INVITATION TO VACCINATION

In a situation of increased flu-like cases the invitation that comes from pediatricians is to get vaccinated. Influenza is an infectious disease caused by different types of viruses that are transmitted by air, through the droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing, but also through the hands that have had contact with respiratory secretions.

Vaccination is, to date, the simplest and most effective influenza disease prevention tool and is also recommended for the youngest. “As pediatricians – explains Dr. Filippi – the invitation we make to all parents is to submit children from 6 months to 6 years to the flu vaccination. It is essential to avoid getting sick and consequences that in some cases can be serious “.