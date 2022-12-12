Professional journalist, I write about news , politics and the economy: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).











Several packets of cough syrup have been withdrawn from the market at the disposal of theEma, the European Medicines Agency. Basically, these drugs cannot be sold, nor obviously prescribed, throughout the EU. L’Aifathe Italian Medicines Agency, specified that the sale of these medicines (all based on folcodina) was not authorized in Italy. Here, however, why they were withdrawn.

The reason for the withdrawal

To proceed with the withdrawal from the market of cough syrups was the Prac, that is, the EMA safety committee.

Once the review of medicines containing folcodina, used in adults and children for the treatment of dry coughs and – together with other active ingredients – colds and flu, the EMA has recommended the withdrawal of marketing authorizations in the European Union.

Photo source: ANSA

The EMA headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

The reason is that the data collected showed that “the use of pholcodine in the 12 months preceding general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBA) is a risk factor for the development of anaphylactic reaction (a reaction sudden allergic, serious and potentially life-threatening) to the NMBAs,” AIFA explained in a statement.

Consequently, given that no effective measures have been identified to minimize this risk, nor have we identified a patient population for which benefits of pholcodine exceed his own risks, these syrups have been withdrawn from trade in the European Union and they will no longer be available by prescription or over the counter.

What is pholcodine

Pholcodine is a opioid drug used to treat dry cough, cold and flu.

It works directly level of the brain, depressing the cough reflex and reducing the nerve signals that are sent to the muscles involved in coughing.

Pholcodine has been used as sedative since the 1950s.

What are the three withdrawn syrups

In the European Union, medicines containing pholcodine are currently authorised in:

Belgium;

Croatia;

France;

Ireland;

Lithuania;

Luxembourg;

Slovenia.

These products often contain pholcodine in combination with other substances and are available as syrups, oral solutions e capsule and as generic drugs.

Pholcodine is currently marketed under various names, including Dimetane, Biocalyptol e Broncalene.

The AIFA advice, in case you are hiring folcodina, is to discuss it with your doctor or pharmacist, to receive information on alternative treatments.



