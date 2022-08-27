from Giulia Taviani

It was the doctors who advised her not to travel to London. Also of concern are Prince Charles’ regular unplanned visits to his mother

For the first time since we can remember it, the British prime minister could be appointed outside London. Precisely in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth has been for about a month for the traditional summer holidays in Balmoral Castle. Due to her health conditions, which continue to worry her, her doctors have in fact advised her not to fly back to London.

“The queen has been advised not to travel, but obviously no one tells her what to do. He will decide her. And as we saw when she made her third appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Jubilee, she likes surprises, ”a source explained to the Sun. The prince’s unplanned – and therefore unusual – visits affect the degree of concern. Carlo to his mother, who became more and more regular.

The new plans could also affect the birth of the new government. On 6 September the Queen was expected at Buckingham Palace for the appointment of the prime minister. According to plans, that day the queen will appoint the winner of the Tory primary, either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss. Yet a plan is already in place to allow Boris Johnson and the new premier to join the Queen in Scotland.

It would not be the first time that Queen Elizabeth has given up on an institutional ceremony due to her health conditions. The last time was in June, during the Platinum Jubilee, at the opening ceremony organized at St Paul's Cathedral. And even before that, at the opening ceremony of the Parliament. In that case, Carlo, heir to the Crown, took care of his mother, closed at Backingham Palace. Her goal on that occasion was to protect her in view of the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This time, however, Elizabeth has hinted that she wants to be the one to appoint the next prime minister. And if she can't go to London, London will have to move.