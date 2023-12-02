Home » Could Covid put the effectiveness of the flu vaccine at risk?
Could Covid put the effectiveness of the flu vaccine at risk?

Could Covid put the effectiveness of the flu vaccine at risk?

Two weeks ago, in perfect health, I had the flu vaccine. After two days I had a fever and discovered I had covid. Is the flu vaccine I received still equally effective?

The flu vaccine administered will still do its “job” despite the appearance of COVID two days later. This statement is based on the knowledge we have of our immune system, that is, that set of highly specialized organs and cells that is responsible for defending our body from external agents such as viruses and bacteria. The immune system is so sophisticated that it would be able to respond to ten thousand vaccines simultaneously. A scientific study – published more than 20 years ago, in 2002, in the prestigious journal Pediatrics by Paul Offit, professor of vaccinia at the University of Pennsylvania – highlighted that if a newborn received 11 vaccines at once, only approximately 0.1% of the immune system would be used. So returning to the specific case, infection with the SARS-CoV 2 virus that caused COVID did not prevent the immune system from responding to the flu vaccination.

* Giancarlo Icardi is the Coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Hygiene Society (SItI).

The information provided is intended for informational purposes only: it does not represent medical advice in any way and cannot replace diagnoses or treatment indications recommended by your doctor or a specialist.

