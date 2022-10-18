The American CNN reports a contribution from a prestigious gastrointestinal oncologist Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio, where in recent times there is talk of a sharp increase in the number of cases cancer among adults under 50 and with a large component of the 20-30 age groups.

The growth trend of cancer under 50

Cancer is typically a disease of the elderly and classically has a multifactorial genesis by factors family heir from genetics and for environmental factors and lifestyles (obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcoholism, radon, pollution of water strata, air pollution).

The growth trend of malignancies under the age of 50 dates back to at least three decades, but there seems to be an acceleration in recent times, at least the feeling is this in hospitals. Naturally, the statisticians will hopefully give us clearer answers at an institutional level and within an acceptable time frame, but at the territorial level this can already be seen quite clearly (Caserta, Taranto).

However, the question we ask ourselves is whether the pandemic infection from Sars Cov 2 and related vaccination with gene-based drugs mRNA, has played or continues to play a role of primary importance (viral oncogenesis) or whether this data is independent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Basically we know very little scientifically about the effect of the introduction of drugs based on mRNA in our organism by injecting, due to lack of wide-ranging experimental data.

First do no harm

Too many large epidemiological studies will be needed to establish a clear causation of cancer among young people with this factor, but certainly as doctors we have a clear idea of ​​the sacred principle of the Medicine of Aesculapius and of the Greeks of the No one hurt he was born in First, do no harm. Especially when we are faced with drugs like vaccines that would not be never been subjected to complete studies on them genotoxicity neither on animals nor on human beings.

The youth age groups, typically of working age, if they get cancer they are a stab in the heart of the Western social system. Especially in nations that have or have public welfare organizations extensive insurance plans. Furthermore, taking care of the oncological treatments of more and more young people would deprive us for a long time of their necessary contribution to the work contribution of society, as well as expose us to gigantic economic and human costs (families, children). A giant mine underneath the whole system. We need to think about it very thoroughly with a free mind and an independent search for the Truth. But time is running out.

