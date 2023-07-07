Could fresh fruits and vegetables be harmful to your health?

Are you eating fresh fruits and vegetables without risk? Here are some of the possible health hazards and how you can prevent them yourself.

Why consume fresh fruit and vegetables with caution?

Vitamins, minerals and numerous other nutrients in their natural form can help you stay fit and healthy. However, if consumed improperly, fresh fruit and vegetables could also become hazardous to health. This is what happens when you’re not careful with it. Do you remember the Escherichia coli infection that spread through vegetables like cucumbers in western Europe a few years ago? This affected thousands of people, and there were even fatalities. So what are the factors to consider before consuming fresh fruits and vegetables?

What are the risks of infection?

Like other contaminated foods, fresh fruits and vegetables can be a source of various pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, salmonella and fungi. Eating it unwashed can cause vomiting, stomach upset, and fever from the germs on it. The danger here is that such microorganisms are resistant to environmental factors and can stay on it for a long time. The so-called intestinal viruses, from which children and adults so often suffer, are also mostly transmitted via the hands. By the time fresh fruit and vegetables are on the plate, they have already passed through dozens of hands with questionable hygiene.

Many plant varieties that grow close to the ground harbor another danger – the so-called echinococcosis or dog tapeworm. Dogs infected with it shed tapeworm eggs in their feces. These cling to strawberries, onions, radishes, lettuce, and anything that grows near the ground. If you don’t wash infected fresh fruits and vegetables properly, the eggs enter the body through the mouth and form cysts that could be the size of a child’s head. This happens in the liver, intestines, lungs, brain and even the heart. In addition, the disease can develop over years without symptoms and damage the affected organ. Treatment is complicated and most often requires surgical intervention.

Do fresh fruit and vegetables cause stomach problems and allergies?

Although nitrates and chemicals are only dangerous in large amounts, children are more sensitive to them. In addition, almost every imported fruit and vegetable is treated with it to ensure a longer shelf life. Therefore, you should definitely wash such goods thoroughly before use, otherwise they could lead to allergic reactions and indigestion.

Normally, cellulose found in fresh fruits and vegetables helps the intestines detoxify and improves peristalsis. This can also help prevent constipation, with fiber helping to flush out toxins and cholesterol. They also provide a good environment for probiotics to thrive. However, all of this can cause discomfort in people with ulcers, colitis, and other stomach diseases. Symptoms such as abdominal pain and bloating can be observed. If these happen to you or your little ones, you should avoid legumes such as beans and vegetables such as cabbage, and you should definitely peel tomatoes and cucumbers before eating them.

What other protective measures to take?

In order to minimize possible risks, you should always take a close look at fresh fruit and vegetables before you buy them. Don’t let the appearance of the products fool you. If you notice even the slightest sign of rot, you can be sure that bacteria are developing on it. So try to buy only fresh, clean plant food, preferably organic if you can. Fresh fruit and vegetables also lose half of their vitamins when left standing for a long time, which is why you should prefer local products, which are significantly fresher than imported ones.

To wash the goods thoroughly, it is best to use cold, running water and rinse each item well with it. The size doesn’t matter, but you should also pay attention to the folds of the lettuce and onion leaves. The pollutants are usually hidden in these places. Also, always try to peel the skin. Although most vitamins are found directly under the skin of fruit and vegetables, they are preserved if you peel them carefully. Despite washing, infections can always occur on the surface, which is why peeling is particularly recommended for children.