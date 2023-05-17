could they be caused by drugs?»- breaking latest news

Since 2018 I have been in treatment for a mildly depressive state, with anxiety and hand tremors. The therapy has paid off considering that the depression is practically eradicated, but from time to time the anxiety and the tremors persist. Unfortunately, however, I have had sexual problems for some time, in particular low desire and erection difficulties. Is it possible to correlate with therapy? I’m 49 and I’ve never had this kind of problem.

He answers Giancarlo Cerveridirector of the complex operating unit of psychiatry, ASST of Lodi (GO TO THE FORUM)

The most commonly used treatments to treat major depression are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) or serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). A few are known for both of these drug classes side effectsranging from a general decrease in sex drive to a more general effect of emotional numbing. The latter condition is described as indifference, detachment, reduced responsiveness, and apathy. People with this type of condition complain of reduced tendency to laugh or cry, less empathy towards others. It is a condition that resemblesanhedoniaone of the cardinal symptoms of depression, which is expressed in the loss of the ability to experience pleasure.

The difference between the two conditions is mainly linked to the fact that anhedonia prevents you from feeling pleasure and positive emotions, while flattening affects all emotions, even negative ones. Furthermore, the first is constitutive of some forms of depression and improves with adequate treatment, while the second arises following the start of antidepressant therapy. If the most common side effects of SSRIs are gastrointestinal disorders (nausea and diarrhoea), sexual disorders are immediately subsequent in frequency and as a reason for the suspension of treatments. In research on the subject, it has been observed that SSRIs can lead to decreased libido, arousal phase disorder, erectile dysfunction and delay in reaching or not reaching orgasm.