Couldn’t anything be done? Donatella Baldo interviews Peppe Dell’Acqua – Mental Health Forum

Couldn’t anything be done?

“Enough of this refrain. It’s false. Psychiatric services and we psychiatrists are paid (little!) to treat people and ensure good progress in social relations. We are not psychoanalysts closed in their room who receive by appointment, we also have to deal with what happens outside, going to meet those who need our help. But first of all, I can’t fail to tell you of the feeling of bitterness for such an absurd and senseless death, tell of my closeness to the pain of friends and family, tell of the failure I feel». Peppe Dell’Acqua is one of the most important Italian psychiatrists, son of that Basaglia reform that he knows well. Di Basaglia was a collaborator, and for 17 years he headed the Trieste Mental Health Department.

Professor, that refrain that is often repeated by spreading your arms, that it bothers her a lot. But in fact, what could he do?

«Dramatic events like this have happened, they happen. If for a moment one thinks of the American chronicles, our country is not in the first places for events like this.

But you ask me about what has happened here, now, circumscribe a fact.

A lot could be done. There is a law that wants to guarantee treatment to people who are not aware of the disease. It is a state law that cannot and must not be disregarded so lightly. People need to be taken care of; it is their right. And the law puts in place procedures that are as simple as they are necessary, also to be able to prevent sick people from becoming monsters, explosive objects such as when they commit a crime or create disturbance. People going through the painful and risky experience of mental disorder can always be helped. The device put in place by law 180 aims to pursue this objective.

Some say these things are unpredictable.

«I can’t even imagine a world in which nothing unforeseeable happens, but that’s another matter. The problem does not concern predictability but what can be called the montage of the crisis. From silent and whispered suffering to screaming, things happen, ruptures, passages that institutions, mental health services must learn to listen to. To avoid getting to the irreparable. We need to think of services that are open 24 hours a day, accessible, capable of welcoming and being able to mediate and create networks in conflicts.

In fact, he said that something could be done. But some of his colleagues here in Trentino say that there are no suitable tools, which between a return to asylums and the of the post-Basaglia a third way should be found. What do you think?

Well, the “free everyone” is vulgarity, nonsense. A common place to hide all the sloppiness, the organizational miseries of companies, the continuous reduction of human and material resources, the lack of continuous training. The problem is that not enough has been done, that the tools available, the laws and the results of good practices are not being used. I know little about this story, from what I’ve read it seems to me that the person was seen several times by the carabinieri, and was also visited in prison, by the services of the health company. There were a thousand moments in which to start a report, organize at least a mandatory health check (the state law that now seems to not exist, canceled by the powers-that-be of psychiatry, by the rush to the private sector, by the ideological hostility of the academies) always provides for it. . There have been occasions to question the need for this person to be cared for, taken care of, helped to orient himself. He went through the police forces, the judiciary, social services, prison, station benches. I can’t help but think of an intentional withdrawal from services and institutions: “he is not our responsibility ..”.

It seems that there was more than one alarm bell

«It was enough to say this: there is a person who needs to be treated. And the mental health service, the mental health department should have taken notice. Without doubting the call for attention made by this or that. And check.”

But if a person does not want to be treated, there is nothing left but compulsory medical treatment. And is that enough?

“Of course that would be enough! Compulsory medical treatment in common parlance has become a sanction. It could only be like this, it has been overwhelmed by violent practices in almost the whole country. It is a device that, when well implemented, aims to guarantee the person’s right to care. his dignity, his freedom in constancy of the obligation to care. An obligation which, in my opinion, also obliges the service and all institutions. I understand the Tso as an obligation to negotiate. This is not a complicated action. It means visiting a person, looking for him if necessary, collecting his need, making a report to the mayor and asking him to issue the treatment order. The guardianship judge will have to validate.

I can’t help but remember that the Tso is not an arrest warrant. If the services are well articulated and present, everything can happen in the space of a morning. I repeat, it is a person’s right to access treatment, even when he is not in a position to be aware of it. In short, a woman, a man who goes into a rage, who as psychiatrists say has a lack of control of impulses, is also a person with a history perhaps within a disconnected life made up of relational miseries, frustrations, failures, addiction, social marginalization, etc. , needs treatment. Even a person who has no knowledge of psychiatry can understand this. And instead it is the danger that we try to put in first place, which takes over and totals the person. But who is responsible for the danger object?”

The man has been through prison psychiatry three times. But he was never taken care of.

«The problem is that we often do everything to escape. The psychiatrists say it’s not their job to intervene if the issue isn’t purely psychiatric, the carabinieri say they can’t do anything until someone kills someone. But what does it mean that the question is purely psychiatric? The psychiatry of drugs, of diagnostic manuals, of dangers wants to deal with the well-defined and boxed “pure” mental disorder. People out of the boxes instead “are dirty” always express needs, feelings, emotions, hostility, passions, anger, conflicts that disturb the crystalline purity coveted by these psychiatrists.

When something like the one that happened last week in Rovereto happens, whose fault is it?

«What did the psychiatry services, the social services of the municipalities, the police forces, the health companies, the judiciary do? Everyone says they did their best and passed the ball; a sort of infernal circle, a widespread asylum where the person from the emergency room passes to a clinic, and then to a cooperative and then to an association and then to the benches of the public garden and then to social services and then to the prison and again to the an emergency room and the tour begins again. Everyone did something within their competence, no one took charge of that man, that woman, that existence. Everything conspires to force people into a void, away from the gaze, in a sort of periphery of the soul. But there is always someone who breaks the circle and reappears unexpectedly and screaming at our gaze.

But how many and what resources do services have? And the mental health services in particular increasingly impoverished by the absence of a government policy and in the last place in the budgets of regional policies? And do they manage to network? To recognize each other with all the junctions of an increasingly penalized welfare? Here is the responsibility; it’s all here. These services were born for the citizen, they are there on purpose to form alliances, to work together, to understand the facts, to welcome, to intervene».

However, we need personnel available to do all this. Rovereto’s psychiatry has been understaffed for a long time, and there is not even the need to implement the service.

“Here are other responsibilities. Then it is clear that economic resources alone are not enough, in fact psychiatric services are often disjointed, reduced to outpatient services, often located in shoddy, malodorous, badly furnished places. And psychiatrists, nurses, rehabilitation technicians, social workers should be helped to go on the street, to meet people, in houses, in neighborhoods. But it’s not done, it’s not done anymore ».

Returning to the case of Rovereto, was it possible to consider the person who killed Iris Setti before he killed her as dangerous?

“I do not know. It may or may not have been. It all depends on the situation people live in and their relationships. Living painfully the experience of a mental disorder does not in itself mean danger. I insist in this story as in all the others I have encountered in 50 years of work, the way out within our reach is the absolute priority of treatment. And I am well aware that I am conjuring up extremely difficult and yet practicable choices. This is where you have to start over.

To understand something more, the life of the man who then carried out this heinous crime had to be evaluated, his story had to be read, placing it within his life path. Instead, in general, it’s easier to reduce everything to the psychiatry of dangerousness, to the psychiatry of drugs and objectification”.

Could this action have been predicted in any way?

«No, it could not have been foreseen, but it could have been cured. And this man was not treated. His malaise was clearly demonstrated by his behavior, by his failures, by the abandonment of his family, by his children, by not knowing how to control his emotions, his impulses, keeping a minimum of balance in his relationships, all this has to do with deal with the mental disorder, even if psychiatry does not capture in this the purity I was talking about. The story of that man had to be listened to, collected, understood the emptiness of his existence .. his need for care. That he was not helped we cannot help but feel guilty. Who has not reported the “crazy” in the street and who has not intervened with all the tools that the law and good practices make available. It was our job to take care of him, so we are all somehow responsible for what happened.”

One almost gets the feeling that penal treatment is preferred to psychiatric treatment, even in the presence of subjects with mental illness. And that psychiatric services also abdicate their role. Yesterday we recalled in this newspaper the story of a twenty-year-old schizophrenic boy denounced by his mother for domestic violence on the advice of a psychiatrist. He remained in prison for eight months, then released by the judge because he was “incompatible with the detention regime”. In the cell, he had tried gouging out his eyes with a spoon.

“Sending a twenty-year-old boy to prison with a psychiatric condition, inviting his mother to report it is an incomprehensible and cruel practice. And it’s certainly not a solution to anything. But where have we arrived? That mother had to be helped, she had to be seen every day, supported. There are a thousand ways to intervene.

Poverty and profound social inequalities are loosening that moral tension, that sense of solidarity, of mutual recognition which has nevertheless sustained the evolution of our country in many moments. Now fragmentation, individualism, isolation are undermining the sense of humanity which alone will be able to restore strength and credibility to the practices of caring.

But this is the misery into which psychiatry has also plunged, which reduces everything to diagnosis, danger, medication, forgetting the contexts, the person, the treatment”.

