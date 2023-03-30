The Advisory Council has a special position in the German healthcare system: as an independent and interdisciplinary body, it has been regularly analyzing the current development and challenges of the German healthcare system for almost 30 years. In doing so, he also shows concrete options for action to further develop the existing structures and framework conditions.

The current report builds on the report published in 2000/2001 on “over-, under- and incorrect care” and examines various areas of health care. The thematic priorities of the experts are general practitioners and specialists, acute inpatient and long-term care, which are considered with a special focus on regional differences. Furthermore, the expertise is dedicated to the supply of drugs, medical devices and rehabilitation services.

The Advisory Council and the Federal Ministry of Health will hold a symposium on September 30th to present and discuss the report with the specialist public.

The current press release from the German Council of Experts and the short and long version of the report can be found at: www.svr-gesundheit.de