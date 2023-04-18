Council of Experts newly appointed

6 January 2015. Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe has re-appointed the Advisory Council to assess developments in the healthcare system.

The general practitioner Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach (University of Frankfurt), the health economist Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner (Bielefeld University), the internist and nephrologist Prof. Dr. Marion Haubitz (Klinikum Fulda gAG and Hannover Medical School), the nursing scientist Prof. Dr. Gabriele Meyer (University of Halle), the health economist Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg (University of Hamburg), the pharmacologist Prof. Dr. Petra Thürmann (University of Witten-Herdecke) and the health economist Prof. Dr. Eberhard Wille (University of Mannheim).

The Advisory Council has the task of preparing reports on the development of health care with its medical and economic effects every two years. This year he will present a special report on the development of sick pay.