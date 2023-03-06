– The Regional Councilor for Health , Carlo Doria, took part in the meeting in Tramatza, which was self-convened by the spontaneous committee of general practitioners, independently of the trade union representatives. “As councilor and as a doctor, I wanted to participate in this important meeting to share paths and solutions with general practitioners. Many of the requests presented by the doctors – says councilor Doria – are acceptable, others need to find a framework in the National Collective Agreement (ACN). We are counting that most of the requests will find answers through the new Regional Supplementary Agreement (AIR) whose negotiating table will open the works on March 15 with the trade unions. The Region has deployed important resources and we intend to accelerate to respond to the needs of citizens and the expectations of operators”.

Among the topics addressed was administrative simplification. “Today 30% of the activity of general practitioners is absorbed by administrative tasks. Already in early January, I instructed the Local Health Authorities to set up an administrative simplification office in all the districts of Sardinia, for the dematerialisation of all procedures and to break them down into the doctor’s part, personal data, diagnoses and settings therapeutics, and the part of the real bureaucracy pertaining to the administrative offices, thus allowing doctors to deal with medicine and health. Furthermore, with a view to simplification, in the report that will be discussed in the classroom we have foreseen the elimination of the medical certificate for the return to school, as is already the case in other regions “.

On the roof of patients, the councilor specifies: “We are talking about an increase on a voluntary basis. By optimizing routes and reducing bureaucracy, we can think of giving answers while keeping the number of patients unchanged, through the integrations envisaged by the new AIR – explains the councilor -, incentives for nurses and study assistants and incentives for disadvantaged locations and very uncomfortable. What is certain is that with the numbers we have, we need a change in the rules that make the whole machine more efficient, such as the change in the ratio between the number of doctors per citizen for the identification of deficient offices to favor the most disadvantaged offices”.

On the shortage of doctors, the councilor specifies: “In connection with the Budget law we have foreseen an increase in scholarships for general medical schools, making them equivalent to specialization schools and with an integration with respect to national scholarships. However, the medical profession must become more attractive again and for this we need an intervention on a national level, today Italian doctors, together with the Portuguese, Greek and Bulgarian, are the ones with the lowest salaries”, concludes the exponent of the Council.