Councilor Doria, strike a blow if there is (05/06/2023)

He was seen as the savior of the country. Indeed, of the Sardinian nation. Many placed their trust and hope in him, after the controversial experience of Mario Nieddu driving theDepartment of Hygiene, Health and Social Assistance of the Region of Sardinia. When Charles Doriafull professor at the Department of Medicine, Surgery and Pharmacy of the University of Sassari (and director of the Orthopedic Clinic of the University Hospital of Sassari), was called to replace his party comrade Nieddu (both belong to the Sardinian Action League-Party) was November 29, 2022. Perhaps the president of the regional council himself, Christian Solinas, was hoping for a change of pace when he launched the mini reshuffle that had been expected and requested for two years. It wasn’t like that. Indeed, many are beginning to regret Nieddu who, since February 2023, has been the regional head of the Lega’s health department. If nothing else, many say, the Cagliari dentist discussed himself with the social partners, only to then decide independently. But that’s another story.
With the former senator from Sassari Doria, not only has the situation remained practically stalemate but it has also become more complicated. Very difficult to meet him in person, he is reluctant to give himself even to interviews, for which he requires written questions to give written answers. With his times, of course. Which are usually quite long. His diary is crammed with commitments, to the point that long months pass before giving answers to requests (via Pec, ordinary email or phone call to his secretariat) from trade organizations. We ourselves, going through the Region’s press office, were unable to get a hearing: the first official request dates back to December 12, when we were told that “it won’t be possible before Christmas”. Understandable, it was the first few weeks of taking office in the Giunta and commissioner Doria had to take over the reins in order to be able to express himself on a complex situation. Except that, in the meantime, Christmas has passed as well as Epiphany and Easter. And our new request for an interview (the last one dates back to May 25th) is still awaiting a kind response from him.
He’s very busy, we’re told. It will be true. But it’s equally strange: politicians usually don’t turn away interviews. Someone maybe trusts in complacent questions, but most are sufficiently experienced to face the perilous sea of communication. And he, who turned 57 last February, isn’t exactly first hair.
But it’s not just an interview problem. Doria is systematically refusing invitations to participate in public discussions, especially from those organizations that might ask him uncomfortable questions. It also happened last May 23 in Cagliari, on the occasion of the States General of Federsolidarietà Sardinia. You were supposed to participate in the “thought workshop” on “National welfare policies between representation and development: the challenge of the new Code of public contracts and new private markets for social cooperation”, scheduled for the late morning. Well, just half an hour earlier she sent a message, apologizing for not being able to participate “due to urgent institutional commitments”. The national and regional presidents of Federsolidarietà, respectively Stefano Granata e Antonello Pilithey didn’t take it well. Also because, coincidentally, the sectoral body of Confcooperative, together with Legacoop sociali e Agcifor over twelve months has repeatedly asked the Department (first to Nieddu, then to Doria) for precise answers on a series of questions, some of which have even been open for years: one concerns the services of Mental health centers, which have been going on for some time under the extension regime, with all the uncertainties of the case. We would have liked to talk about this with him too: just to understand when clear answers will be given to the cooperative centers and above all to the thousands of operators and their families, not to mention the citizens (elderly, minors, people with various frailties) who are housed in the structures throughout the island.
There are actually many outstanding questions. In recent weeks, for example, the dramatic situation of the dialysis: those from Sardinia and those who would like to go to Sardinia to spend a holiday period. Dialysis centers are paralyzed due to lack of personnel, especially nursing. And the notice published byRegional health agency – Ares (lately, second Asnet e Aned Sardinia) went deserted. Twice: because the first provided for a refund of 35 euros gross per hour, then a correction was necessary “for a mere clerical error” which raised the rate to 45 euros gross. Failing to get answers from the territorial ASL, the presidents of Asnet and Aned (representing several hundreds of hemodialysis and transplant nephropaths) have repeatedly tried to obtain an urgent meeting with councilor Doria. Who, through his secretariat, accepted only after the two associations convened a press conference to expose a problem that is of vital importance for patients.
An internal meeting was convened in the Department on Tuesday 30 May to discuss mental health centres. Maybe something is moving. For now, what is certain is that the social partners have not been involved. These are details that we would have liked to ask the exponent of the Giunta (and of the same party as) Solinas. AND there was also a setback on the dependency tariffs side, but this time due to an illness of the regional budget councilor who was supposed to meet the group leaders in the regional council. In short, force majeure.
The pot boils and protest initiatives multiply: the latest in the series bears the signature of Coordination of the Sardinian committees for public healthwhich promotes for next 24 June a public demonstration in Cagliari. We are asking for answers on already known issues: closure of numerous hospital wards, reduction of beds, shortage of doctors, nurses and Oss, endless waiting lists for specialist visits, prevention reduced to a flicker, shortage of general practitioners and pediatrics in the territories, more resources for private health care than for the public one. And the 2021 data on the Lea (Essential Levels of Assistance), which gave Sardinia among the rear regions after Molise, Calabria and Basilicata, seems to have worsened in the meantime.
Assessor Doria, we continue to wait for the two answers to our questions. But it is certainly more urgent that you provide the same answers to organizations representing Sardinian patients and citizens. If there is, hit it.