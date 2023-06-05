Councilor Doria, strike a blow if there is (05/06/2023)

He’s very busy, we’re told. It will be true. But it’s equally strange: politicians usually don’t turn away interviews. Someone maybe trusts in complacent questions, but most are sufficiently experienced to face the perilous sea of ​​communication. And he, who turned 57 last February, isn’t exactly first hair.

But it’s not just an interview problem. Doria is systematically refusing invitations to participate in public discussions, especially from those organizations that might ask him uncomfortable questions. It also happened last May 23 in Cagliari, on the occasion of the States General of Federsolidarietà Sardinia. You were supposed to participate in the “thought workshop” on “National welfare policies between representation and development: the challenge of the new Code of public contracts and new private markets for social cooperation”, scheduled for the late morning. Well, just half an hour earlier she sent a message, apologizing for not being able to participate “due to urgent institutional commitments”. The national and regional presidents of Federsolidarietà, respectively Stefano Granata e Antonello Pilithey didn’t take it well. Also because, coincidentally, the sectoral body of Confcooperative, together with Legacoop sociali e Agcifor over twelve months has repeatedly asked the Department (first to Nieddu, then to Doria) for precise answers on a series of questions, some of which have even been open for years: one concerns the services of Mental health centers, which have been going on for some time under the extension regime, with all the uncertainties of the case. We would have liked to talk about this with him too: just to understand when clear answers will be given to the cooperative centers and above all to the thousands of operators and their families, not to mention the citizens (elderly, minors, people with various frailties) who are housed in the structures throughout the island.