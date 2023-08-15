Counseling centers have observed increasing dissatisfaction since the pandemic

“The crisis has become a normal part of our lives.” This is how Andreas Zimmer, Head of the Counseling and Prevention Department in the Vicariate General of the Diocese of Trier, puts it. It is not only there that one observes an increasing need for life advice. The telephone pastoral care also recently warned that their offer would have to be expanded in order to do justice to the increasing frequency of calls. The themes are similar: loneliness and illness, breakups and personal conflicts, overwork and self-esteem problems.

Counseling centers are “seismographs of society” – said the head of marriage, family and life counseling in the diocese of Dresden-Meissen, Eva-Maria Ritz, once the Catholic News Agency (KNA). “Of course, conflicts happen at any time, but they come to light faster and more intensely in crises.” The tone of the advice is also becoming sharper, according to the expert.

Bordt: “The social situation runs along with everything like a background noise”

The philosopher Michael Bordt also observes that many people can no longer distance themselves from feelings such as fear and frustration. In turn, personal crises intensified due to an irritable mood in society: “The social situation runs along with everything like a background noise,” said Bordt recently on Deutschlandfunk. For a long time, the Jesuit was president of the Munich School of Philosophy.

The psychologist Christiane Blank also sees a connection between social mood and the well-being of the individual. “As a result of the oncoming events such as the pandemic, war in Ukraine, environmental problems, economic and political instability, individuals are becoming increasingly aware of their vulnerability,” she told the KNA. Since competition and performance are often paramount, in crisis situations there is often a lack of contacts “to whom you can confide your fears, doubts and weaknesses”.

Consumption and social prestige do not lead to happiness

It is therefore not surprising that counseling centers and telephone counseling are increasingly being contacted. Blank, who taught as a theologian at the Pontifical Faculty of Theology in Sao Paulo for 25 years, points to a drastic change: Many people felt insecure after long euphoria about the future. “Thanks to technical advances, it seemed only a matter of time before the pending problems would be solved. Man felt capable of getting everything under control through his actions.”

However, according to Blank, the complexity of the processes was underestimated: “The promise of achieving happiness and a better life through consumption, advancement, social prestige and possession of important status symbols turns out to be an illusion.” Sometimes people continue to try, through momentary enjoyment to forget – but “quite often missed the opportunity to open up to a new beginning in order to find creative alternative solutions.”

Now people need “bold utopias”

Bordt appeals to get a foot in the door between stimulus and response. Anyone who lets themselves be guided by emotions may no longer do what they actually think is right – and what constitutes a self-determined life: “In view of the situation and the structures, self-determined life means doing what I do to the best of my knowledge and belief can.” If, on the other hand, a “fuse blows”, one does not act self-determined, but driven.

But how can this succeed in view of those conflicts in the world over which the individual has little influence? “The bigger the crisis, the more it takes a rethink and a positive vision for the future,” emphasizes Blank. It is important to ask what can be saved and what a reconstruction or new perspectives could look like, for example: “Does the consumer and competitive society really meet people’s needs?”

In addition to “brave utopias”, energy and determination are needed. Blank recommends slowing down and conscious experience, but also acting in solidarity and working for the climate and the environment, for example. A radical rethinking is simply necessary: ​​Because a crisis means “that it is no longer possible to continue as before.”