Countdown to the Dynamo Camp summer: also in 5 cities (05/23/2023)

Dynamo summer is approaching. The programs start at the Camp in Limestre, which, from 1 June to 24 September, will welcome children and adolescents with serious or chronic pathologies, ready to live an unforgettable experience in what is the first Recreational Therapy Camp in Italy, a wonderful place structured ad hoc, to let its guests live challenging and fun experiences, never experienced before, with the aim of entertainment and the acquisition of self-confidence and in one’s abilities. Some programs are dedicated to children and teenagers only, and others to the whole family.

And Dynamo from June 12 will also be outside the Camp, on the Italian territory, with programs in numerous cities, in the Dynamo City Camp, ad hoc structured spaces to carry out activities designed and proposed according to Dynamo Recreational Therapy, by qualified staff and trained volunteers of Dynamo Camp. The programs are free and aimed at children and adolescents, aged 6 to 17, with serious or chronic pathologies.

The summer programs will be active on the Italian territory a Milano, for 10 weeks at the Dynamo Camp headquarters in Milan, in via Bovio 6, in a space adjacent to what will become the first Permanent Dynamo City Camp outside Limestre, which will be inaugurated in the autumn; to Firenze, for 10 weeks, in partnership with the Contexto-Inclusion Hub social cooperative, at the Dino Compagni School made available pro bono, for the second consecutive year, by the Municipality of Florence; to Roma, for 8 weeks, at the headquarters of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in the space of the family consulting room, made available pro bono; to Genova, for 3 weeks, in partnership with the Emozioni Giocate association; to Termoli, for 4 weeks, in collaboration with A.PSI.Molise.

Families who would like information and to participate in programs in the cities can write to [email protected]