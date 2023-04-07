Another month has gone by without SpaceX launching Starship and Super Heavy, postponed once again, even though we are now really running out. The launch date could already be during the next week, just after Easter. However, everything will be very flexible, and we invite you to access ours Telegram channel to stay updated on all the pre-launch phases. These additional four weeks instead served to complete various preparations, especially related to the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM).

March was an apparent quiet month, during which SpaceX did not conduct many tests but focused on the upcoming flight of Ship 24 and Booster 7. Now these two prototypes will be joined again on the launch pad, but it is likely that can then be separated again. In fact, they would seem to be absent explosive charges which make up the Flight Termination System (FTS), which comes into action to destroy the rocket should it deviate from its trajectory, risking causing serious damage in the first part of the flight.

Even if the FTS fails to activate during flight, Ship 24 and Booster 7 will be destroyed. This is because Starship and Super Heavy will attempt to perform a controlled return to seathus avoiding damage to ground structures during the first test flight.

So let’s see how SpaceX has prepared in the last month, waiting for the big event.

The work on the OLM is almost completed

Throughout March, SpaceX workers worked to complete the OLM and make the latest changes. Most noticeable are the metal outer plates added to protect the piping that runs along the ring of the pad. These are used to carry both methane and oxygen, needed to refuel the Super Heavy, and water and nitrogen, used for the firefighting system.

In addition to the work on the outside, protections have also been added inside the OLM, where both the hooks that keep the Super Heavy anchored and the 20 Quick Disconnect (QD) of the Raptors. In fact, the 20 engines that form the outer ring of the booster are started using the QDs. Shortly before take-off, these booms are retracted, returning to the OLM to be protected by special metal guards.

Just to be able to work more easily in the internal part of the OLM, on March 10 Mechazilla removed the Booster 7 from the pad. On March 23, workers removed the scaffolding from the tower arms and later, on March 28, from the top of the OLM as well. This indicates that they finished the work in these areas and were able to place Booster 7 on the pad again on March 29th. Prior to this move, SpaceX re-tested Raptor QDs to verify that these systems function properly.

Tanking has stopped on B7, and it seems like SpaceX has started detanking the Booster. pic.twitter.com/7MptlwyTv7 — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 3, 2023

With the Super Heavy back on the pad, SpaceX resumed re-testing. On 3 April they conducted several tests, starting with the fire suppression system and then performing a Wet Dress Rehearsal of Booster 7, refueling it fully.

Mechazilla is ready to lift Ship 24 as well e thus place it on the Super Heavy for the third timean operation scheduled for the day of April 5th.

We are also working on new prototypes

Although the focus is almost exclusively on Booster 7 and Ship 24, work continues on other prototypes at Starbase as well. Among these are two different Starships, numbers 25 and 26.

Since February 24, Ship 25 has been located at the Massey site, an old shooting range that SpaceX has purchased and converted to perform various tests. Here the company has already carried out several, using small tanks or Starship parts, necessary for testing particular components. Ship 25 became the first complete Starship to reach this site and, on March 22, the first to pass a pressurization test at cryogenic temperatures. This test probably served to verify not so much the tightness of the prototype tanks as the proper functioning of the new refueling systems. In fact, before the test at Massey, SpaceX had already carried out three different pressurization tests using this prototype.

Inside the Mega Bay however, again on March 22, they stacked the two main sections that make up the Super Heavy, thus completing the main structure of Booster 10. Next to this is Booster 9, which at the beginning of March began to receive his 33 Raptors. The Booster 9 is the first to mount the new engines, equipped with electromechanical actuator. Also in this building, work continues on Booster 11.

The technicians also installed the Raptors on another prototype, Ship 26, which is located at the Rocket Garden, not far from Mega Bay. This Starship is quite particular, because it has no wings and no heat shield. The mounted engines are the Raptor optimized for space flight (RVac) and could only be used for static fire tests. It would seem that these RVacs are equipped with pipes for autogenous pressurization, absent in the Raptors of Ship 24 and 25. It is possible that future tests will serve precisely to test this tank pressurization system using the RVacs and not those for atmospheric flight .

When will the launch take place?

Since the beginning of 2023 this question has come up very frequently when it comes to Starship. This is also due to the various statements by Musk, who has announced this important event several times, with deadlines never respected.

Now the launch of the most powerful carrier ever built by man seems imminent and several sources report the April 10th as the day set for take-off. First of all, a notice of the operational plan of the activities followed by the Federal Aviation Administration. However, the American agency has yet to issue the flight permits, so nothing is certain yet.

In the environmental impact assessment also drawn up by the FAA, this had requested SpaceX 75 corrective actions. There is no information on the status of these works and it would seem that Musk’s company still has to complete some of them. SpaceX has not yet released official statements regarding the launch to avoid related actions by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). The company also fears that protests will be organized at Starbase, with invasions of the launch area and consequent impossibility of taking off.

If on the one hand then, SpaceX would seem quasi ready to launch at the technical level, bureaucracy could slow down the company’s plans.

Since this is the first launch attempt of Starship and Super Heavy, there is also the possibility that this could slip several times due to various technical problems. Following a mission abort, it may take up to three days to organize a retry. This is mainly related to having to replenish the onshore tanks with methane and oxygen.

The launch date therefore, is not yet known, and probably won’t be until an official statement from SpaceX or Elon Musk. However, once it is communicated, we expect some problems, both technical and bureaucratic, which could delay the launch. What is clear is that it is not long now, and April will almost certainly be the month in which we will see the first launch of Starship into space.

