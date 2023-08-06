Counter-flow truck on the A7, Stefano Boeri and the front-end avoided at the last minute: “We were doomed”

Milan – A shoot in the opposite direction on the highway A7the car about to run into him dodges avoiding a frontal which would have had disastrous consequences. In the end, for the driver of the car, only a great scare and a lot of anger. The protagonist of what in the end turned out to be just a misadventure was Stefano Boerione of the best known Milanese architects in the world.

Near tragedy

The archistar reported the episode on his account Instagram with a post written on a black background: “I’m on the Autostrada dei Fiori – writes Boeri, actually getting the name of the road wrong, given that from the story we understand that it was on the A7 and not the A10 – to go to Western Liguria. Just before West Dorno (Autogrill) I’m going 140 km/h in the left lane, I’m talking to my son about Italian politics (maybe it’s bad luck) when he appears in front of the nose of a huge truck. Against traffic. I just have time to check that there are no cars in the right lane and I throw myself in the middle lane. There had been another car we were doomed”.

With her pregnant daughter-in-law and her granddaughter

Boeri explains that in the car with him in addition to the son there were also, sitting in the back seat, the pregnant daughter-in-law and the two year old granddaughter. “A moment of inattention was enough, I’m not saying the cell phone, but also just the radio station to be tuned on the dashboard and it would be over”.

Idiots and criminals

After the close encounter – continues Boeri’s story – “We stop and let’s call 118. I don’t know what happened, how it could have happened. This offender was also not firm but proceeded expeditiously. I don’t know why I write this, but let’s all be careful when driving: morons and criminals on the roads are lethal cluster weapons. And it’s not worth risking a phone call or any other bullshit. I’ll remember that.”

