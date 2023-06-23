Countering insomnia: what to do and how to avoid to fall asleep effortlessly

Sleep is essential for our well-being and health. What to do and what to avoid if you suffer from insomnia

The sleep deprivation is risky and can lead to serious problems for the well-being and health of our body and our psyche. Getting enough and above all good sleep is essential to keep us healthy, energetic and fit. Insomnia is a very common problem that affects people of all ages. When it becomes unmanageable, contacting an expert is the only viable solution. When, on the other hand, it is linked to a specific moment or period of life, paying attention to some details can be useful. What to do and what to avoid?

Even if we feel very tired and our eyes close by themselves, once in bed we are unable to “turn off” the brain and end up staying brooding without falling asleep. So precious minutes, even hours pass and we lose most of the hours of rest we need. How to help us?

Insomnia, what to do and what to avoid to counter it: valuable advice

In addition to the classic supplements that we can find in the pharmacy, always to be taken on the advice of the doctor, some tricks and habits can help us out. There are many a make mistakes without realizing it in this regard and, thus, end up making the situation worse. What’s to know.

Use the bedroom only for sleeping. Let’s make our mind, our subconscious mind, associate the bedroom with rest. Let us therefore avoid eating them, exercising them and so on.

Prefer the dark. Darkness stimulates melatonin which regulates the rhythms of our sleep and wakefulness. If we go to bed but keep the cell phone in our hands or the TV on, we will slow down this process by interfering with falling asleep.

Try to have set times. A precise routine helps our body and mind to respect certain patterns. Going to sleep at the same time every night and getting up at the same time in the morning is a great way to regulate sleep and make it “a habit” for the body.

Don’t stay in bed if you can’t sleep. When we really can’t fall asleep and it’s already been twenty, thirty minutes, it’s better to get up. Let’s leave the room and dedicate ourselves, for a while, to an activity that is relaxing. Let’s read a few pages of a book, let’s comb our hair, in short, let’s keep ourselves busy without “getting excited”. After this time we try to lie down again.

No heavy, hard-to-digest meals or caffeine and the like. In the evening, it’s best not to overdo foods that are difficult to “break down” or nutrients that have “exciting” properties. Also watch out for herbal teas and the like: they’re fine, but don’t overdo it. They can help us promote rest, but if we abuse them we risk waking up continuously at night to run to the bathroom.

