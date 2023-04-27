Couperose, Rosacea, Psoriasis: How Sensitive Our Skin Is

Interview with Giuseppe Argenziano, Full Professor and Director of the Dermatological Clinic of the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”.

Rosacea is a chronic dermatitis that affects people between the ages of 30 and 50. “The substantial difference with couperose – underlines Giuseppe Argenziano, Full Professor and Director of the Dermatological Clinic of the “Luigi Vanvitelli” University of Campania – is that the latter is only one of the 4 stages of rosacea. Couperose is a disorder that occurs with a higher incidence in women over 30 years of age, but it is not an exclusively female problem. In fact, even males can experience the same problem which occurs with an incidence of 20%. There is no specific cause that leads to this condition, just as no real cause has yet been found for atopic dermatitis. There are, however, factors (in addition to hereditary ones) that make the skin susceptible to the onset of this disorder. Among these the cold”.

Summer helps

Couperose and rosacea are problems that particularly affect very sensitive skin. Any external stimulus, therefore, can make them blush. If it’s too hot or too cold, rosacea sufferers won’t benefit. And then there’s psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease of autoimmune origin. People with psoriasis suffer more in the winter, because they don’t get the therapeutic benefit of the summer sun.

Hydration is very important

There is no cure that solves the problem permanently. Those suffering from atopic dermatitis can only keep it under control: with the right treatments, the right remedies and some precautions, it is possible to intervene effectively on the annoying symptoms and give relief to the skin. However, it must be said that many children with atopic dermatitis have no symptoms once they reach puberty. It is always advisable to hydrate the skin very much, especially those with hand dermatitis problems. For rosacea, on the other hand, there is a need for more specific products that are related to the therapy of this problem. At the base, here too, the importance of hydration is underlined. It is also useful to have a skin check up. “There isn’t a better time to have a dermatological skin check-up, so the right advice is always to undergo a specialist visit once a year, regardless of the season,” Argenziano points out. “This is to see that there are no moles at risk and other factors that can be overlooked and which are instead important”.

