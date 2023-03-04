E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Arguing about money can destroy love, says Alexandra Hartmann (55). In an interview, the couples therapist explains how to settle financial conflicts, what makes a good marriage contract and why you shouldn’t always split expenses 50/50.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

FOCUS online: Ms. Hartmann, you have been looking after couples in your Munich practice for over ten years Wrote two books on couple problems. What’s the biggest mistake people make when it comes to sharing money? Alexandra Hartmann: The biggest mistake is not talking about money at all. It never ceases to amaze me how many couples get married without ever talking about basics like money and children. Some of them then sit with me at some point and don’t know what to do next. What’s stopping couples from talking about money early on? Hartmann: It may be that partners avoid conflict or are naïve or, when they are in love, hope that love will take care of everything by itself. In the worst case, this can end in a separation or divorce. Before I enter into the huge contract of marriage, I should at least be aware of a few basic facts, be honest with myself and dare to openly show my needs and limits to my partner.

My needs, your needs Giving space to the inner child in the partnership – by Alexandra Hartmann

Money in Relationships: “Split 50/50 Isn’t Always Fair” How does it work? Many people follow their parents’ example when it comes to money and relationships… Hartmann: … which don’t always make sense (laughs). how is it better Are there any patent remedies that you give these people? Should they always split all costs 50/50? Hartmann: It doesn’t have to be 50/50, especially if the partners earn very differently. My daughter is studying, her boyfriend is already working. They split their costs one-third to two-thirds. Your boyfriend also values ​​good food more. So he pays more in this area. Sometimes the higher earner also wants the bigger one Apartment or the bigger car. Then it makes sense if he doesn’t force the low-income earner to finance half of this wish. Splitting 50/50 isn’t always fair. There are no magic formulas.

So how do couples find fair solutions? Hartmann: The important thing is: what feels fair for both of you? Where does everyone have the feeling that they are not being disadvantaged and that they have made a fair deal on an equal footing? Who has what needs and who can and wants to pay more for certain areas? Every couple has to decide for themselves. Easier said than done, right? Money is considered the main cause of dispute. Hartmann: Money is a very emotional subject. Some people associate it with security, some recognition, some fear of loss. Others prefer to spend their money. This usually has more to do with the imprint of youth and childhood than with the current situation. Because couples tend not to fall in love because of their attitude towards money, they are sometimes far apart on this point. Finding a balance then harbors the potential for conflict. Couples need to be careful about this.

Compare the best checking accounts online with FOCUS (display)

“Those who speak without prejudice will find a solution” How do couples find solutions without falling out? Hartmann: I have to keep an open mind and not judge the other person for their opinion. If my partner associates security with money, it only causes a fight if I say: “What nonsense, we are sufficiently insured!” It is better to show understanding: “I see that security is important to you. What would help you find that security? How do we still meet my needs?” Both partners should try to understand where each other’s feelings come from and how to respect them. If you put both perspectives side by side without prejudice, you will find solutions. Is the topic of money settled once and for all after such a conversation? Hartmann: If the circumstances change, the regulations must be adapted. Relationships evolve: If a partner is older, he usually works earlier. At some point, the other partner will also enter the profession and may even earn more. Later come children, career changes and retirement. If couples are buying a house, they should sit down and talk, for example: Who is paying how much of the installments? How do they share profit or loss on sale? Otherwise, a partner thinks it’s clear to split the profit 50/50. It is not at all clear to the other person. So the issue can be solved in stages. But it accompanies every relationship and keeps coming up. “A marriage contract can cushion a lot” What point do many couples overlook when it comes to money? Hartmann: I find financial independence, so when each partner can take care of themselves, relationships are good. The big but are children: Most of the time, the woman foregoes her career and income for at least a certain period of time and her partner takes on more of the expenses. Good this way. However, many couples overlook retirement planning. Lower wages also lower pensions. The partner can compensate by paying a private pension for his wife. If he doesn’t, the woman may feel disadvantaged at some point. Do understanding conversations solve all problems? Or do some partners never find a balance? Hartmann: If partners are too far apart, they may not find this common denominator. Then I have to be able to say: We are so far apart in our value system that we lack the basis for a stable relationship. That’s why it’s important to clarify these things early on.

Finish well. search successfully. love new. A companion in the relationship after the relationship – by Alexandra Hartmann

Do prenuptial agreements help settle financial issues in a timely manner? Hartmann: A good financial arrangement or prenuptial agreement can cushion a lot of things that get in the way of the partners in the marriage. Marriage contracts enforced with a gun on the chest are very difficult. If one partner later realizes that he only agreed so that he does not lose the other or to be able to marry after all, this leads to an argument. “Money disputes can ruin love” What if a partner doesn’t want to talk about money at all? I know of a case in which a partner does not want to reveal his debts. Hartmann: I almost see that as a scam. I understand that you don’t disclose your debts on the first date. But in long-term relationships, it’s weird to keep these things a secret. At some point, the truth has to come out, even if it’s uncomfortable. Sounds ominous. Can money debates destroy love? Hartmann: In any case! Love makes generous and facilitates acceptance. Nevertheless, every relationship consists of an emotional and a factual level. Fulfilling just one is not enough. If a partner keeps struggling with decisions on a topic like money, it will also destroy love in the long run. So the bottom line is: If you have a good feeling about a partner, you should address important issues such as money early on. You should not rely on standard rules such as 50/50 or the role models of your parents, but talk to each other without prejudice and look for a compromise that is fair for both of you. Are you going with me? Hartmann: Yes. Just say, “I’m curious, how do you handle money? What does money mean to you, what do you associate with it? Whatever you say is just your perspective. If I see it completely differently, I will explain it to you without judging or judging you. We put our two perspectives side by side. And when they don’t fall completely apart, we find common ground and accommodation.”

ETF savings plan comparison 2023: find the best broker (display) If you want to create an ETF (Exchange Trade Fund) as a savings plan, you need a securities account. Compare Germany’s online banks and neo-brokers by offer, price and service for your ETF savings plan.

but