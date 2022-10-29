Serena and Elga Enardu, couple training is really hot: the two raise the temperature like this, not just the muscles in sight …

Fans never get tired of beauty and, when they show twins, even more; not only Giulia and Silvia Provvedi drive everyone crazy, but also Serena and Elga Enardufamous influencers and ex-troniste of Men and women.

Several years have passed since the two took part in Maria De Filippi’s program, but the public has not at all ceased to be interested in them; very popular on social networks, they have now performed in a really hot couple workouthere is the video.

Serena and Elga Enardu, couple training is really hot: their beauty cannot be measured – VIDEO

Very popular with the public, Serena Enardo deals, as well as the sister Elga, fitness, beauty and nutrition; the two, after participating in the Canale 5 dating show, have built a new career that seems to be truly flourishing.

It is not uncommon to see photos on their Instagram profiles that highlight all their beauty, as well as theirs sculpted bodybut this time a new “couple” video seems to have really made it hotter than ever. As we can see in fact, the two twins have devised an alternative method to train the legs, creating a curtain that makes all the followers rev up and not only.

Many likes arrived at the video, witty but also very hot at the same time; “The most dirty thing you will see today on IG ahahahahahah you are too bone ❤️” writes her friend Giorgina Crivelli, model, presenter and influencer, among the many comments left by followers.

In fact, the scene does not leave anyone indifferent, so much so that a fan writes: “This video does not leave even straight women indifferent, it must be admitted 😂”while another tries to give an explanation to the “desolation” present in the gym. “Nobody is seen in the gym… everyone fainted? 😅😅 “ she writes in a nice way, praising all the sensuality of the two.