Home Health couple training is hot
Health

couple training is hot

by admin
couple training is hot

Serena and Elga Enardu, couple training is really hot: the two raise the temperature like this, not just the muscles in sight …

Fans never get tired of beauty and, when they show twins, even more; not only Giulia and Silvia Provvedi drive everyone crazy, but also Serena and Elga Enardufamous influencers and ex-troniste of Men and women.

The training of the two is boiling: here is the video (photo: Instagram Elga Enardu).

Several years have passed since the two took part in Maria De Filippi’s program, but the public has not at all ceased to be interested in them; very popular on social networks, they have now performed in a really hot couple workouthere is the video.

Serena and Elga Enardu, couple training is really hot: their beauty cannot be measured – VIDEO

Very popular with the public, Serena Enardo deals, as well as the sister Elga, fitness, beauty and nutrition; the two, after participating in the Canale 5 dating show, have built a new career that seems to be truly flourishing.

It is not uncommon to see photos on their Instagram profiles that highlight all their beauty, as well as theirs sculpted bodybut this time a new “couple” video seems to have really made it hotter than ever. As we can see in fact, the two twins have devised an alternative method to train the legs, creating a curtain that makes all the followers rev up and not only.

Many likes arrived at the video, witty but also very hot at the same time; “The most dirty thing you will see today on IG ahahahahahah you are too bone ❤️” writes her friend Giorgina Crivelli, model, presenter and influencer, among the many comments left by followers.

See also  Those who suffer from heart and are at risk of heart attack can eat pasta and bread according to this research

In fact, the scene does not leave anyone indifferent, so much so that a fan writes: “This video does not leave even straight women indifferent, it must be admitted 😂”while another tries to give an explanation to the “desolation” present in the gym. “Nobody is seen in the gym… everyone fainted? 😅😅 “ she writes in a nice way, praising all the sensuality of the two.

You may also like

An app for skin diseases and to understand...

Time to Day, Foods That Help Regulate Sleep...

Altered heartbeat: here’s when to worry

Nutriments and oncology, the MedEa course for an...

Covid, 26,802 new cases with 176,343 swabs and...

Thanks to European funds, a photovoltaic system on...

Marano. Inauguration of the new San Lorenzo group...

High cholesterol? Here are the five foods you...

“Harmful health effects of secondhand smoke”

Video games, the verdict of science is shocking:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy