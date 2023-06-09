Couples therapy works but under these conditions

It’s not over until it’s over. Couples therapy usually comes as a last-ditch effort to save a relationship. It’s actually a psychological support which could be considered in advance to focus on the relationshipand not just about problems. Accomplices several VIPs who have cleared customs, at the beginning of the year there was a significant increase in requests of sessions. More than 78% compared to 2021, according to TherapyChat data. Here’s what it consists of and the 5 benefits of this path.

The VIPs who have tried it and cleared customs

From Will Smith to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, there are several famous people who admit to turning to a couples therapist. Last, but certainly not in order of importance, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez who showed part of the sessions in their TV series The Ferragnez. A small revolution, because from that moment we started talking about this path as a tool to recover or maintain a happy relationship. Here’s how it works.

The psychological path includes one or two psychologists

This type of therapy is facing a both members of the couple. There can be only one therapistma often there are two, a man and a woman, so that everyone can feel more understood. In some cases, for example, a dialogue is held with the expert, while the second psychologist remains behind a darkened glass to also understand the non-verbal language of who is in the other room. The four-way path, therefore, has the task of re-establishing a new balance and an awareness of the conflict dynamics that have arisen, on a neutral field. An interesting approach is the one that combines communication and bodily gestures, elaborated and explored by two experts, Alberto Penna and Laura Fino, in their book Beyond words. A model of couple therapy based on the Interpersonal Connection.

The reasons behind the crises of the couple are different

The reasons that drive two individuals to start a couple therapy journey are different. The most common are:

Betrayal;

Report routine;

Absence of sex life;

Difficult management of children;

Character incompatibilities;

Absence of communication;

Management of aggression, control and emotions in general.

There are those who start it when a crisis occurs, those after a particular episode or those who try again after a flashback, to avoid making the mistakes of the past.

The goal of couples therapy is mindfulness

In a couple there are not “only two”. In addition to the partners there is a third factor to consider: the relationship. From this point of view, in the sessions we begin to think thinking not only about needs individualbut also to those of the report. The aim, therefore, is to guide towards a new self-awareness, which does not necessarily mean finding oneself. It could also separate the streets, facilitating an amicable separation. The important thing is to bring out what you can’t see.

Torque is like an icerbeg

The encounter between two people who choose each other often takes place without realizing that each brings with it its own baggage of experience. Using a metaphor, the couple binds with a kind of contract that resembles an iceberg.

The emerged part which brings the couple together, is composed of:

open requests and acceptance of the partner;

shared rules between the two partners;

choices made together.

The submerged part which separates consists of:

unconscious constraints;

family patterns that are repeated, even unknowingly;

unexpressed needs;

expectations that the partner corresponds to an imaginary ideal.

There is an essential condition for starting a couples therapy

There is no precise moment. It is not an obligation, nor necessarily a lifeline of a relationship. However, there is one condition that all therapists take into consideration before placing themselves at the service of two partners: shared motivation. Both partners must voluntarily decide to embark on the journey.

It can be done even if you are not in crisis

Also more functional couples may benefit from a therapyto. Positive experiences suggest that couples therapy is also useful for healthy partners who feel the desire to improve internal communication, strengthen the bond and better face changes and stressful events.

The 5 benefits of couples therapy

What are the five benefits, useful for anyone who still feels uncertain whether or not to start couples therapy.

A major understanding of yourself and your partner; Acknowledge your emotions and determine what you want; Closer proximityin terms of trust and emotional and sexual complicity; The acceptance of own past and that of the partner; The acceptance of the defects of both and the drive to improve.

Does couples therapy work?

In 2006, an Italian scientific research was conducted on the effectiveness-ineffectiveness (research on outcomes), early abandonments and indications (research on manualized treatments) of couple therapy. The results showed that partners who ask for specialist help obtain various benefits, increasing the success rate of the path undertaken. Lovers are likely to succeed in overcoming stalemate situations to recover a more joyful communicative and relational dimension.

