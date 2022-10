A little more than a month after returning to the daily routine, with the start of school and the return to work, couples already in crisis could feel ‘trapped’, after the freedom of the holidays that now seem a distant memory. It is time to act, before the problems become more ingrained, as he advises Alessandra Salernopsychologist and psychotherapist, lecturer at the University of Palermo and author of New couples, new unions (Franco Angeli publisher).