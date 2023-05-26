Court of Auditors, the budgets of the Regions for Health worsen – Health

news-txt”>

The budgets of the Health Regions are “significantly worsening”, with a growing red that in 2022 reached 1.4 billion. This is what emerges from the 2023 Report on the coordination of public finance of the Court of Auditors. “The operating result, measured as the difference between the revenue expected by the state to cover the Lea and the expenses incurred for health care, shows a clear deterioration. Losses are growing, going from the 1,025 million deficit in 2021 to just less than 1,470 million (they were 800 million in 2020),” he explains.

The interpretation of the year’s results, as explained in the report, is influenced by two phenomena in particular: the consideration in revenues of the deficit plans borne by medical device manufacturers for the four-year period 2015-2018 and the methods for recognizing healthcare mobility .

“The worsening of the results concerns both the regions in the Plan and those not in the Plan. The change is more marked in the former which see losses grow (before further coverage) from 115 million to over 410 million. The other regions recorded in the year a more limited growth, but on higher absolute levels (from 910 million in 2021 to 1,060 million)”, explains the Accounting Judiciary.

“The worsening of the accounts is mainly attributable to the ordinary statute regions of the North, which go from a surplus of 40 million in 2021 to a deficit of around 178 million: a trend essentially due to Piedmont, Liguria and Emilia, which have a deficit of 186 million. The deficit of the central regions grows by 150 million: the result of Tuscany is improving, while Lazio shows the most marked deterioration”.

On the other hand, it is the regions of the South that present “the best result overall”. “However – it is specified – the result of different trends: the result of Calabria due, however, to the improvement of the mobility balance connected to the blocking of assistance outside the region in 2020, compensates for the losses attributable to Molise and Puglia. They grow by The losses of the special statute regions of the North are 7 percent. However, it is those of the South that go from 179 million in 2021 to 376.2 million in 2022 to present the most significant change, a deterioration essentially attributable to the result of the Sicily region “.