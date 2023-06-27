Home » Couscous with Broccoli, Fennel and Cucumber Salsa | > – Guide – Cooking
Health

Couscous with Broccoli, Fennel and Cucumber Salsa | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the couscous:

Place couscous in a heatproof bowl. Bring the vegetable stock to the boil, pour half over the couscous and let it swell. Put the remaining vegetable stock and rhubarb juice in a pan, let it boil down a bit and season with salt. Cut the broccoli and fennel into bite-sized pieces, add to the mixture of stock and juice and cook until the vegetables are tender. Let cool down.

Ingredients for the salsa:

Peel the cucumber, remove the core and cut the flesh into the smallest possible cubes. Cut the spring onion and chili pepper into thin strips, finely chop the mint and coriander. Put everything in a bowl together with the cucumber cubes, season with olive oil, salt and pepper and leave to stand for 15 minutes.

serving:

Mix the cousous and vegetables and arrange on plates. Pour the cucumber salsa on top.

