Couscous with chicken and vegetables, dish with few calories: perfect for a diet

Cous cous with chicken and vegetables is a really easy dish to prepare, with vegetables and chicken breast, perfect in this period, for those who want to keep fit.

Il couscous is a dish originating in northern Africaespecially of the Maghreb, which includes Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania. However, this dish does not have an entirely clear origin, some scholars believe that it originated during the period of Middle Ages in North Africa, when the grain processing method was introduced. In fact, the wheat was processed using a sort of sieve to separate the coarse flour from the finer particles.

This dish is made with durum wheat which is ground finely and then steamed in a vessel called couscousiera. It is then usually served with meat, vegetables and spices, in large dishes or platters. During mealtimes, people gather around these trays, to eat together using their hands to scoop up the food. In some parts of the Maghreb, it is eaten during holidays such as Ramadanand on other special occasions.