Couscous with chicken and vegetables, dish with few calories: perfect for a diet

Cous cous with chicken and vegetables is a really easy dish to prepare, with vegetables and chicken breast, perfect in this period, for those who want to keep fit.
Origin of couscous and tradition
Il couscous is a dish originating in northern Africaespecially of the Maghreb, which includes Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania. However, this dish does not have an entirely clear origin, some scholars believe that it originated during the period of Middle Ages in North Africa, when the grain processing method was introduced. In fact, the wheat was processed using a sort of sieve to separate the coarse flour from the finer particles.
This dish is made with durum wheat which is ground finely and then steamed in a vessel called couscousiera. It is then usually served with meat, vegetables and spices, in large dishes or platters. During mealtimes, people gather around these trays, to eat together using their hands to scoop up the food. In some parts of the Maghreb, it is eaten during holidays such as Ramadanand on other special occasions.
Cous Cous con pollo e verdure
In the cous cous con pollo e verdure, the durum wheat semolina-based pasta is enriched with pieces of chicken and seasonal vegetables such as courgettes, carrots, tomatoes and onions. Preparing this dish is quite simple: this pasta is first boiled and then seasoned with chicken and diced vegetables.
This dish is healthy and nutritious, rich in protein and dietary fiber, as well as being very versatile and adaptable to everyone’s tastes. It can be served hot or cold and is perfect as a single dish or as a side dish for meat and fish, and is also a very included dish in diets because low in calories. Let’s see the recipe.
Cous Cous con pollo e verdure
dish with few calories: perfect for dieting
Ingredients
- 50 gr cous cous
- qb extra virgin olive oil salt
- qb sale
- 250 ml water
- 400 gr chicken breast
- 3 zuchinis
- 2 carrots
- 1 onion
Instructions
-
To prepare this dish, start by peeling an onion and cutting it into small pieces.
-
Then put a pan on the heat with two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and, once hot, add the onion and cook for a few minutes.
-
In the meantime, peel the carrots and courgettes, wash them and cut them into small cubes.
-
Add them to the pan with the onion and cook for about ten minutes, salting lightly and stirring constantly.
-
Separately, cut the chicken breast into small pieces and cook it in a pan with three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil until it is well browned.
-
In a separate bowl, add the couscous, a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and half a teaspoon of salt, then cover with hot water and leave to rest for five minutes.
-
Shell the couscous with a fork and add it to the salad bowl together with the chicken and cooked vegetables.
-
Add a little extra virgin olive oil and pepper, mix well.
-
The chicken and vegetable couscous is ready! Serve immediately, or store in the fridge.
Known variants of this dish
There are many variations of this dish with an exotic scent which differ in the tastes and traditions of the various regions of the Nord Africa.
Some of the more common variants are: the Cous cous con ceci, a very common dish in Tunisia and Algeria, served with stewed chickpeas, flavored with garlic, onion, parsley and spices and the one with chicken, a typical dish of Moroccan cuisine.