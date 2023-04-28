Cover the plants in the bed

Since tomatoes are a sensitive plant variety, you can protect them from harsh weather by building a tomato roof yourself. Although the plants usually grow healthy once grown with proper plant care, rain or too much sun can sometimes damage them. This often results in stems and leaves turning yellow and fruit becoming watery and inedible despite good ripeness. For this reason, it would make sense to take protective measures and create an inexpensive canopy yourself. Below are some suitable examples and simple steps you can follow to get thriving tomato plants.

How to build a tomato roof yourself and what to consider?

Creating a structure like this to protect tomato plants from rain is usually not a complicated DIY garden project. You will need simple tools to do this, but you should first measure and plan the area of ​​the garden you wish to protect.

If your tomato plants are growing in raised beds or planters, for example, it is important to consider the correct positioning of the roof structure. In addition, the precise measurements are necessary because the legs of the canopy must remain stable in the ground in unfavorable weather conditions.

From this background, you should estimate how high you want to build your tomato roof yourself, depending on the size of your plants. In addition, some varieties are more susceptible to plant diseases such as brown rot. Properly growing tomatoes under a roof can accordingly reduce the damage caused by it.

What materials can you use to build a tomato roof yourself?

Many materials and supplies are suitable for the construction of such a structure, such as wooden poles, PVC or metal pipes, as well as foil and corrugated sheeting. You can simply attach them to each other without having to build a complex tomato roof yourself.

Depending on the width of your garden bed, you can choose either flat or higher constructions to offer your plants the best possible protection. Such a structure also allows you to support your garden plants with climbing aids as they grow. Here’s a simple variation you can consider.

Create a simple shelter with PVC pipes and corrugated sheet

In order to be able to build such a simple structure as a tomato roof yourself, you can use light and easy to attach PVC pipes. This can be a cheap alternative to buying expensive building materials. Here are some more materials and tools you will need for this:

4 or 5 pcs PVC pipes, depending on the size of your garden bed.

4 pcs 90 degree PVC side outlet fittings.

8 pcs PVC tees.

1 pc clear corrugated polycarbonate roof sheet or any plastic sheet.

1 package with 2-hole straps, you can also need less, but in the package they are usually more.

28 drywall screws

This is a sample list, you may need to purchase multiple screws or tubes if you don’t have any at home.

Build a tomato roof yourself with the right tools

Use a PVC cutting tool, a hacksaw works well for this. If you have to cut a lot, you can also use a chop saw or choose a multifunctional saw for various materials. You may also need scissors for cutting roof panels and a cordless drill. To keep the legs stable, you can dig holes in the ground with an earth auger. Otherwise, you can just follow the sample guide below step by step.

Step-by-step instructions