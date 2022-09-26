Home Health Covid, 10,008 new cases out of 65,697 swabs and another 32 deaths
Covid, 10,008 new cases out of 65,697 swabs and another 32 deaths

The numbers of the pandemic –

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,313,612. There are 130 patients admitted to intensive care, 5in more on Sunday in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 16. There are 3,461 hospitalized in ordinary wards, an increase of 140 over the previous 24 hours. The currently positive are 427,432, compared to Sunday 854 less. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 176,912.


