(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 15 – Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 29 new infections were detected out of 966 molecular swabs.



Furthermore, 901 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 83 cases have been detected. No patients in intensive care, while there are 87 hospitalized patients in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 6 deaths: 3 in Trieste; 2 in Udine; 1 in Gorizia.



The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,974, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,501 in Trieste, 2,770 in Udine, 1,161 in Pordenone and 542 in Gorizia.



Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 573,853 people have tested positive. (HANDLE).

