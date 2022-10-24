Home Health Covid, 11,606 new cases out of 80,319 swabs and another 39 deaths
Covid, 11,606 new cases out of 80,319 swabs and another 39 deaths

Covid, 11,606 new cases out of 80,319 swabs and another 39 deaths

The numbers of the pandemic – The total number of cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,359,680, indicating the update of the Ministry of Health. There are 226 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 229), in the balance between income and expenses, while the daily admissions were 23. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 7,124, compared to 7,017 yesterday. The currently positive are 508,440, while since the beginning of the pandemic the deaths have been 178,633.


