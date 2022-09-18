The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,161,016. The currently positive are 428,054, compared to 1,103 more on Saturday.

The hospitalizations

– There are 54 fewer hospitalizations in the medical area for Covid, for a total of 3,420 patients. On the other hand, patients in intensive care (+8) increased, for a total of 157 hospitalized. This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health.