Home Health Covid, 12,082 new cases with 97,091 swabs and another 32 deaths
Health

Covid, 12,082 new cases with 97,091 swabs and another 32 deaths

by admin
Covid, 12,082 new cases with 97,091 swabs and another 32 deaths

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,161,016. The currently positive are 428,054, compared to 1,103 more on Saturday.

The hospitalizations

– There are 54 fewer hospitalizations in the medical area for Covid, for a total of 3,420 patients. On the other hand, patients in intensive care (+8) increased, for a total of 157 hospitalized. This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health.


See also  Is sparkling water good or bad for high blood sugar? Here is the truth

You may also like

Cara Delevingne, the anxiety of the fans for...

here are the three miracle foods

The best vaginal balls to train the pelvic...

Know your belly: “Parmesan” project to find out...

The risks of working shifts on health

the return to TV after the illness

Young people increasingly at risk, the data is...

Universities, from the redemption of the degree to...

detects early stage cancer even without symptoms

The bicycle, the sport that brings the group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy