ll Covid-19 would be able to determine “ important changes in brain neuronal function, particularly in the frontal regions during the acute phase of the disease “: this is the discovery made by some doctors of nuclear medicine and neurology at the Santo Stefano di Prato hospital braintherefore, he would be involved in the disease but there is good news: after three months these alterations end up almost completely disappearing

What the study says

Although by now, thanks to treatments and vaccines and a lower danger of Omicron, the pandemic situation has taken a completely different turn, what researchers have discovered shows that the virus is not only respiratory but is also able to penetrate the central nervous system. The study was published by the prestigious scientific journal European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. There were about a hundred patients with Covid examined, of which 26 with neurological symptoms. The researchers used a pet that was able to produce a three-dimensional photograph of the function of neurons to distinguish the areas of the brain affected by the problem from those that are completely healthy.

“Discover the areas concerned”

“L’objective of the research was to understand which are the areas of the brain that the virus preferentially affects in patients with SarS-CoV2 infection with new onset neurological symptoms and how neuronal damage evolves over time from the acute to the chronic phase (approximately 9 months), which has never been demonstrated to date “, explained prof. Stelvio Sestini, Director of the complex structure of Nuclear Medicine of Santo Stefano. As mentioned, fortunately, the symptoms improve from the third month until they disappear in the following months: they can be recognized because they have been found in the affected patients “ brain fog, memory and sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression “.

In this sense, the Pet is decisive “ of the brain function of patients with neurological symptoms from the acute to the chronic phase, the key and peculiar element of the study “, added Sestini, who made it possible to give important answers on how Covid-19 manages to “move” in the central nervous system. “ Precisely in this sense – added prof. Pasquale Palumbo, Director of the complex structure of Neurology – it was essential to be able to measure the neuro-cognitive alterations of these patients by means of specific tests, which is not easy even from an organizational point of view if we consider the acute period of the pandemic phase “.

Thus the virus spread