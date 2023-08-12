COVID-19 Cases and Deaths on the Rise in Italy: Latest Updates and Recommendations

Italy Witnessing Surge in COVID-19 Cases and Deaths: 65 Deaths in 7 Days

By Nicola Baron

Italy has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 65 deaths reported in just seven days. This represents a 58.5% increase compared to the previous week, during which there were 41 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 6,056 new cases reported from August 4 to August 10. This is a 5.7% increase compared to the previous week, which saw 5,732 cases. The positivity rate has also risen, reaching 5.2% compared to 4.1% in the week of July 28 to August 3.

However, despite the rising numbers, the number of tests conducted has decreased. There were 115,496 tests conducted, marking a 16.45% decrease compared to the previous week’s 138,232 tests.

Globally, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases, with almost 1.5 million new cases reported in the last 28 days. This represents an 80% increase compared to the previous period. However, there has been a decrease in deaths, with 2,500 reported during the same period, signifying a 57% decrease.

The western Pacific region, which includes China, Japan, and Australia, has seen a rise in infections. However, it is important to note that reported cases do not reflect infection rates accurately due to reduced testing and reporting.

Regionally, there has been an increase in the number of cases reported in the Western Pacific region by 137%. However, there have been decreases in five of the six WHO regions, including the African region (-77%), Southeast Asia (-57%), Eastern Mediterranean (-50%), Europe (-46%), and the Americas (-42%).

Italy has also been grappling with the Eris variant, which continues to grow. As of August 9, the variant has been reported in 48 countries. The prevalence of the Eris variant has increased from 7.5% in week 25 to 17.4% in week 29. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) deems the risk to public health as low.

The Ministry of Health in Italy has issued a circular recommending individuals with COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home until their symptoms subside. While mandatory isolation for positive cases has been stopped, it is essential to observe preventive measures such as wearing a surgical mask or FFP2 mask when in contact with others, practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places, and avoiding contact with vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women, and immunosuppressed individuals.

Healthcare and social-healthcare workers are particularly advised to avoid contact with high-risk patients and to inform their recent contacts, especially if they are elderly, frail, or immunosuppressed. They are also advised to contact their doctor if symptoms persist after three days or if their condition worsens.

It is crucial for the Italian public and healthcare workers to remain vigilant and adhere to these guidelines to curb the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

