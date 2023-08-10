Covid-19, here’s how the vaccine reduces the risk of developing the serious disease

The times when the number of Covid-19 infections were literally frightening seem long gone and, indeed, talking about them today sounds almost anachronistic. Yet the virus has not disappeared, despite the fact that the incidence of the disease has significantly decreased. Precisely for this reason, research is continuing to investigate the mechanisms of the onset and course of the disease and how vaccination – by now an enormous amount of data demonstrates this – considerably reduces the risk of developing serious symptoms. The latest on the subject come from a wide range studio just posted on The Lancet Microbe: Vaccinated people have lower blood concentrations of so-called inflammatory biomarkers after contracting the infection.

I study

The research work was conducted between June 2020 and September 2021 and involved 882 patients, both men (43%) and women (57%), who had recently contracted Sars-Cov-2 infection. Of these, 688 (ie 78%) were not vaccinated, while 55 (6%) were partially vaccinated and 139 (16%) had received the full course of vaccination at the time the study began. The research team looked at the levels of 21 different pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in blood samples drawn multiple times from patients over a 90-day period from the onset of symptoms.

The results

Taking into account confounding factors such as age, body mass index, gender and comorbidities, the researchers observed markedly lower blood concentrations of cytokines and chemokines in patients who had received the complete vaccine course, both during the course of the infection and even in the long term. By day 90 of symptom onset, fully vaccinated people had on average 20% lower concentrations for at least three of the observed markers than unvaccinated patients. However, the type of vaccine received showed no correlation with levels of biomarkers of inflammation.

“Our research demonstrates the long-term benefits of COVID-19 vaccines in reducing inflammation following symptomatic infection,” explains Alison Abraham, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Colorado (USA) and co-author of the study. In practice, vaccination (regardless of the type of vaccine received) “contains” the inflammatory response of the body to the infection: it is now quite clear, in fact, that it is precisely a huge or poorly calibrated inflammatory response that causes the onset of symptoms serious, rather than carry out the defensive action to which it would be delegated. “Covid-19 has not disappeared – concludes Joshua Xianming Zhu, first author of the study and biostatistician at the pathology department of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – and vaccinations are still our main tool to fight the disease, especially if it were to another major wave to occur [di infezioni, nda] in the future”.

