CREMONA – Covid no longer worries Italians: it is estimated that just over one in 4 Italians (27%) will get the fourth dose of the vaccine. And in any case, only 14% of Italians report having already done it. On the contrary, the fears of Italians about the economic crisis caused by the pandemic remain high. These are the data that emerged from the last survey of the continuous Monitor elaborated by theEngageMinds HUBthe Research Center in Psychology of Consumption and Health of theCatholic University, Cremona campus. “At the basis of the more “relaxed” attitude with respect to the push to undergo vaccines there is certainly a conspicuous drop in the perception of the risk of contracting the virus – he explains Guendalina Graffigna, director of the EngageMinds HUB Center -. Suffice it to say that today as many as 57% of Italian citizens think that the worst is over and only 28% feel at risk of contagion: they were respectively 17% and 47% in March last year”.

The behaviors of Italians denounce the absence of concern: not even a quarter of the population (24%) would undergo a quick but “official” swab – administered by a doctor or in a pharmacy – in the presence of fever and only 14% to a molecular swab, more reliable in the results. Furthermore, from 5% last March, the share of the population who, in the event of a fever, would wait without taking protective measures for the symptoms to disappear today rises to 13%. But the pandemic does not cease to generate concern for the family economic situation, in fact, 45% of citizens believe their family situation has worsened, a figure that is growing sharply (last February it was 34% who felt in this condition). Furthermore, a third of people report cessation (8%) or reduction (22%) of their work activity, with an accentuation for those with low incomes. (HANDLE)