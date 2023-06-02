Home » Covid-19, situation in Italy 22-28 May 2023
Covid-19, situation in Italy 22-28 May 2023

Below is the summary and commentary of the Control Room – Monitoring Phase 3 of 1 June 2023, Analysis of the spread and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Italy (Circular No. 14253 of 5 May 2023 issued by the Ministry of Health ).

In the monitoring period, the incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is approximately 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and stable compared to the previous week. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a slightly decreasing bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following infection with SARS-CoV-2, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask , ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

