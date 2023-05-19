Covid-19, situation in Italy 8-14 May 2023

Below is the summary and commentary of the Control Room – Monitoring Phase 3 of 19 May 2023, Analysis of the spread and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Italy (Circular No. 14253 of 5 May 2023 issued by the Ministry of Health ).

During the monitoring period, the downward trend in the incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV infection is confirmed.

2 in Italy. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a slightly decreasing bed occupancy rate

in medical areas and in intensive care.

It reiterates the opportunity, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious disease following infection with SARSCoV-

2, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures foreseen and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation

premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through

the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and population groups

more fragile, they represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

