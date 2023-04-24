Covid-19, the new variant XBB.1.16 triggers a new symptom in children. Especially now, in the allergy season, the symptom is often confused with an allergic reaction. Concern about the new Covid-19 variant before the start of summer

The new Omicron XBB.1.16 variant features a new symptom that is often confused and most likely to affect children: itchy eyes. The new omicron variant XBB.1.16, also known as “Arcturus”, has been classified as a “variant under observation” by the World Health Organization (WHO) and has been on the watch list since March 22. The first cases of the highly contagious variant XBB.1.16 were also reported in Italy in March. The last variant, considered even more transmissible than the previous ones, is an omicron subvariant and brings with it a new symptom that other variants have never seen before: itchy eyes – up to conjunctivitis. “The ‘Arcturus’ profile is very similar to XBB.1.5. It has an additional mutation in the spike protein, which has shown increased infectivity and potentially increased pathogenicity in laboratory studies,” says Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for the COVID-19. “So a virus that we’re looking at and we’re looking at it because it has potential changes that we’re looking at closely.” According to experts, while XBB.1.16 has a higher transmission rate than previous strains, it has yet to show signs of more severe disease. “We haven’t seen any changes in severity in individuals or populations, but that’s because we have systems in place to set up variant tracking. However, the variant is characterized by a new symptom: conjunctivitis. “It’s the start of allergy season, which can lead to great confusion. In countries where the prevalence has increased, including India, itchy or ‘sticky’ eyes have been seen more commonly in children. Giovanni DAgata, chairman of the Rights Desk looks forward to global collaborations to evaluate the transmissibility, immunity, severity and impact of interventions, including diagnostics, therapies and vaccines.