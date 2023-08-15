COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign for Vulnerable Population in Autumn-Winter 2023-24: Target Groups and Recommendations

New Vaccination Campaign for Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Targeting Vulnerable Population

August 15, 2023

The Ministry of Health has released a circular outlining the anti Sars-CoV-2 vaccination campaign for the upcoming autumn-winter season. The focus of this campaign is to protect the most vulnerable populations who are at a higher risk of developing severe forms of the virus.

Similar to the flu vaccination, the target population for the anti-Covid vaccine includes individuals over 60 years old and those aged between 6 months and 59 years with high frailty due to underlying health conditions. This group also includes individuals residing in long-term care facilities, nursing homes for the elderly, pregnant women, health workers, and close contacts of people with serious frailties (caregivers).

The circular emphasizes the importance of protecting the weakest in terms of age or those suffering from certain pathologies. The list of high-risk conditions includes lung, heart, chronic inflammatory, renal, diabetes, obesity, neurological, hematopoietic organs, tumors, organ and bone marrow transplants, AIDS, immunodeficiencies, Down syndrome, and cirrhosis of the liver.

The vaccination campaign remains voluntary, with no obligations for individuals outside of the risk groups. The booster shots are recommended to be administered at least 3 months after the last vaccine or the last natural infection. Ideally, the booster shots should be given between October and December, which are the months most favorable for the circulation of respiratory viruses.

The circular also highlights that the booster shots will be an annual occurrence, similar to the flu vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies will develop updated products each year based on prevailing virus strains. Currently, the most widespread strain is the XBB sub-variant, which belongs to the Omicron family.

According to Marco Cavaleri of the European drug agency EMA, the new vaccine compounds from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax will be approved for use in September and October, respectively.

Unlike in 2021, when the EU centralized vaccine supply distribution, each government will now independently handle the purchase of vaccines to minimize wastage.

The circular was developed in collaboration with scientific societies and coordination of the regions. Francesco Vaia, the director of Prevention, acknowledges the need to effectively communicate and persuade citizens to get vaccinated: “We will try to be clear and simple. People are alarmed, they must be reassured.”

Initially, the recommendation for booster shots was limited to individuals over 65 years old. However, the cautious approach, supported by authoritative scientific commissions like the German Stiko, led to the inclusion of a wider range of age groups.

Despite the decision to repeal the obligation of isolation for symptomatic and symptom-free positives, concerns still linger regarding the reduction of opportunities for contagion. The Italian association of epidemiology believes that this rule, which exists for various infections, including those considered trivial but highly contagious, is sensible and helps prevent outbreaks even outside of pandemic events.

As the autumn-winter vaccination campaign kicks off, the Ministry of Health and related organizations are dedicated to addressing citizen concerns and ensuring the successful administration of the booster shots.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

