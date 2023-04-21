Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 10

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 10 – 16 April 2023:
-
The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is increasing compared to the previous monitoring week. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, but with a slightly increasing bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.
-
The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.
-
The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.
Consultation
Download
See also
Guard