Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 10

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 10 – 16 April 2023:

The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is increasing compared to the previous monitoring week. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, but with a slightly increasing bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.