Home » Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 17
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 17

by admin

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 17 – 23 April 2023:

  • The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is decreasing compared to the previous monitoring week. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

  • The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  Avian, GB launches plan that includes pandemic: what experts say

You may also like

According to a Harvard study: Biological age can...

Are you on a diet and not losing...

Goodbye Citizenship Income, the Inclusion Allowance arrives from...

Gratitude diary: Psychologist talks about sense and nonsense

How to recognize the symptoms of spring allergies

Remove moss from patio joints: How to do...

Amoxicillin, an antibiotic for children, is missing throughout...

Leopard 2 in action in Sardinia: the great...

Dementia: These foods, even in small amounts, increase...

Tumors, where are we with precision medicine: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy