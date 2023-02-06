Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 2
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 2

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 2

Here are the headline of the monitoring of the Control Room relating to the week 2 – 8 January 2023:

  • The incidence of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is decreasing compared to the previous monitoring week. The impact on hospitals remains limited, with bed occupancy rates decreasing in medical areas and substantially stable in intensive care.

  • We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both for previous infection and for vaccination.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  TCL C835 smart TV review: It's easy to use when watching movies and playing games - Qooah

You may also like

A big hug opens the Incontra bar: the...

Too much time on social media changes teenagers’...

Treated differently because of disability? Here’s how to...

Covid: Gimbe, almost 12 million without a fourth...

sweeping checks, 76 kg of food seized and...

PNRR Salute, assigned 262 million to biomedical research...

TRX: what it is and the benefits of...

Zaniolo towards Galatasaray: goodbye to nearby Rome. Relive...

Povegliano, farewell to Professor Claudio Lunardi

More and more children on their cell phones,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy