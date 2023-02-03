Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 23
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 23

by admin

Here are the headline of the monitoring of the Control Room relating to the week 23 – 29 January 2023:

The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is decreasing compared to the previous monitoring week. The impact on hospitals is reduced with decreasing bed occupancy rates in both medical and intensive care areas.

We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

