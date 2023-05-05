Home » Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 24
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 24

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 24

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 24 – 30 April 2023:

  • The incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is slightly decreasing compared to the previous week of monitoring. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

  • The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  SeniorenLebenshilfe: now also represented in Kyffhäuserland with a new life helper

You may also like

Milk powder companies manipulate mothers and massively harm...

F1, live free practice in Miami: new fund...

Further development of the Reutlingen headache conference –...

International day of midwives May 5th

what it means and how things will change...

A sign of life from the discussion about...

Naples champion of Italy – THE SPECIAL –...

At least 20 million corona deaths worldwide

Tumors: found the smallest melanoma, measuring 0.65 mm

Migraine: what to do when it comes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy