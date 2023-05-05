Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 24

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 24 – 30 April 2023:

The incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is slightly decreasing compared to the previous week of monitoring. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.