Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 February
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 February

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 February

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 27 February – 5 March 2023:

The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is decreasing compared to the previous monitoring week. The impact on hospitals is decreasing with decreasing bed occupancy rates in both medical and intensive care areas.

We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  Eating only fruit for a week: crazy, here are the consequences

You may also like

Kidney check-up: Pay particular attention to two values

Silicon Valley Bank closes and fails – Last...

here’s why it’s important and where it’s at...

Mental health with Kittys Thai Massage Stuttgart

To know how the arteries are, pay attention...

Doctor, can melatonin help with insomnia?

will reward those who save energy – breaking...

Are you cured of Covid? Here are the...

Controlled sale of cannabis: the federal government’s key...

Parasitic ‘twin’ removed from the brain of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy