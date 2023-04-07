Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 March
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 March

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 27 March

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 27 March – 2 April 2023:

  • The incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is slightly decreasing compared to the previous week of monitoring. Overall, the impact on hospitals is low, with a substantially stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

  • We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  The Pfizer pill is also effective against the Omicron - Medicine variant

You may also like

End of the nationwide corona measures

Defibrillators, Schillaci and Abodi sign decree for use...

Over 60, what to eat to strengthen muscles:...

the obsessive belief of being loved by someone...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

what it is, how it is transmitted and...

The experimental pill sees cancer disappear completely in...

Influenza, family doctors: “Longest and most violent season,...

>ANSA-BOX/ The hematologist, ‘Berlusconi? Risk of complications’ –...

Where Is Radiator Springs? A Complicated Answer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy